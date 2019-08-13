The Theatre Podcast With Alan Seales Welcomes AIN'T TOO PROUD Star Jawan Jackson

You can take the man out of Detroit, but you can't take the Detroit out of the man.

This Detroit native had no idea that one day he would get to play one of the most influential people of his lifetime not once, but twice! Currently starring as Melvin Franklin, one of the original Temptations, his incredibly sexy and powerful bass voice tingles everyone's eardrums 8 times a week in Broadway's Ain't Too Proud.

Originally thinking he would be a dolphin trainer after college, he quickly changed his mind after being given the chance to swim with sharks in open water. His professional career began as a tenacious radio personality on Detroit's HOT 107.5, before following a friend's advice, taking his first headshot as a selfie in front of his bathtub's curtain, and then landing his Broadway debut in Motown the Musical.

In this episode, Jawan discusses:

How he longs for more basses in the Broadway industry

The reality check her faced after 2.5 years of a successful Broadway debut

Working in the call center for Broadway.com -- and getting in trouble for talking too much

That he didn't know he was initially auditioning for a Broadway show

The fact that he couldn't get an audition for Ain't Too Proud

What is The Theatre Podcast?

A weekly release of intimate, personal conversations with theatre's biggest talents showcasing what makes them human. Featuring stars of the stage and the producers, stage managers, directors, press and marketing agents, theatre owners and other creatives of this industry. Hosted by Alan Seales. Produced by Jillian Hochman. Music by Jukebox the Ghost.

Visit TheTheatrePodcast.com to listen to more episodes.





