The Stonewall Chorale Presents C'EST MAGNIFIQUE!-A FESTIVE CONCERT OF CHORAL MASTERPIECES

The Stonewall Chorale, America's first gay and lesbian choir, has announced its 48th season. Led by Artistic Director Cynthia Powell, the Chorale will offer a vibrant and eclectic blend of classical masterworks and contemporary anthems at its three concerts in December, March and June.

"From the classics by Francis Poulenc and Antonio Vivaldi to Sarah Kirkland Snider's eye-opening Mass for the Endangered, along with the energizing spirit of LGBTQ pride songs, this season truly has something for everyone," remarked Powell. She added that the pieces selected for the season were programmed to showcase the Chorale's commitment to performing choral masterpieces and songs of the Chorale's history, as well as works by new composers who write about powerful contemporary themes.

C'est Magnifique! - Saturday, December 7, 2024, 7:30 p.m.

The season begins with C'est Magnifique!, a festive concert that captures the magic of the holiday season with works by French composers Francis Poulenc and Gabriel Fauré, plus the Magnificat by Italian composer Antonio Vivaldi.

Poulenc's radiant Gloria (1959)-featuring Stonewall's full choir with soprano solo, string quintet, harp, and timpani-is notable for pairing centuries-old traditional text with modern compositional techniques. "Poulenc's lush, sensual melodies and tart harmonies would have been appropriate for dance halls and the Moulin Rouge," said Powell, "but he incorporated them into a sacred text with an underlying sincerity and an irreverent wink."

Vivaldi's Magnificat in G minor (1717-1719)-performed by the choir with vocal soloists, string quintet, and organ-is wholly representative of the composer's precise, vigorous style. With robust choruses, beautifully wrought solo arias, and inspiring text, the Magnificat is a marvel of Baroque craftsmanship. "The text of the Magnificat is a young girl speaking truth to power, describing how the mighty will be brought down, the rich sent away, the hungry fed," said Powell. "It's a message for our time, for sure."

C'est Magnifique! also includes Fauré's Tantum Ergo (1890 ca.) with tenor solo, and Cantique de Jean Racine (1865); as well as Sure on this Shining Night (2005), American composer Morten Lauridsen's setting of evocative text by James Agee.

Mass for the Endangered - Saturday, March 22, 2025, 7:30 p.m.

In March, the Chorale offers Mass for the Endangered by contemporary composer Sarah Kirkland Snider, with additional lyrics by poet Nathaniel Bellows. This evocative piece, which celebrates the beauty and fragility of the natural world, serves both as a tribute to nature and a call to action for its protection. With lush, intricate textures and emotionally charged melodies, the piece invites the audience to reflect on their relationship with the environment.

Iconic Anthems of LGBTQ Pride - Thursday, June 12, 2025, 7:30 p.m.

In celebration of Pride Month, the Chorale will perform Iconic Anthems of LGBTQ Pride with a concert that takes audiences on a powerful journey through beloved pride anthems from the 1970s to today. As the nation's first gay and lesbian choir, The Stonewall Chorale has long been a cultural cornerstone, and this concert pays homage to the songs that have defined the LGBTQ+ movement over the decades. Expect a rousing and joyous evening celebrating the spirit of equality, love, and resilience.

Ticket Information

All performances are at The Church of the Holy Apostles (West 28th Street and 9th Avenue) in Chelsea.

General admission is priced at $35 in advance ($40 at the door, subject to availability), while premium reserved seating (front-of-house seating) is available for $60. Discounts for students and seniors (60+) are offered at $25 but must be purchased in advance. Tickets are available at www.stonewallchorale.org/tickets.

Season Subscriptions

For a limited time, music lovers can save over 25% with a season subscription.

General admission season subscriptions, which include one ticket to each of the December, March, and June concerts, are available for $80. Premium reserved subscriptions are priced at $150 for all three performances. Subscriptions are available at www.stonewallchorale.org/tickets.

Visit www.stonewallchorale.org/tickets to purchase tickets. To attend a concert as a member of the press, please contact news@stonewallchorale.org.

About The Stonewall Chorale

Based in New York City, The Stonewall Chorale is the first LGBTQ chorus in the nation, founded in 1977 in a Greenwich Village living room by "people who dig each other." Over the span of its 48 seasons, the Chorale has become an important cultural presence in NYC performing arts, producing three concerts a year in venues that include Merkin Hall, Carnegie Hall, Church of the Ascension, Riverside Church, the Guggenheim Museum, Brooklyn Academy of Music, Alice Tully Hall, and Avery Fisher Hall. The Chorale recently sang at the Greene Space as a part of WQXR's tribute to Pride 2024.

Hailed by ClassicFM as one of the "12 the best LGBTQ+ classical music ensembles around the world," the Chorale's repertoire ranges from great classical works to contemporary pieces by cutting-edge composers including Ricky Ian Gordon, Eric Whitacre, Chris De Blasio, Meredith Monk, Gerald Busby, and Tõnu Kõrvits.