Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Second City Will Launch New York Location in 2023

The New York space will feature a newly built mainstage theater, seven classrooms, and a full-service restaurant and bar.

Oct. 07, 2022  
The Second City Will Launch New York Location in 2023

The Second City has announced that its first-ever physical location in New York City will open in Summer 2023.

According to a post on social media, the New York space will feature a newly built mainstage theater, seven classrooms, and a full-service restaurant and bar in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn.

Stay up to date on their website at https://www.secondcity.com/

The Second City is an improvisational comedy enterprise and is the oldest ongoing improvisational theater troupe to be continually based in Chicago, with training programs and live theatres in Toronto and Los Angeles. The Second City Theatre opened on December 16, 1959, and has since become one of the most influential and prolific comedy theatres in the English-speaking world. In February 2021, ZMC, a private equity investment firm based in Manhattan, purchased the Second City.

The Second City has produced television programs in both Canada and the United States, including SCTV, Second City Presents, and Next Comedy Legend. Since its debut, The Second City has consistently been a starting point for many comedians, award-winning actors, directors, and others in show business, including Del Close, Alan Alda, Alan Arkin, Harold Ramis, Bill Murray, Gilda Radner, John Candy, John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd, Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Chris Farley, Tim Meadows, Colin Mochrie, Ryan Stiles, Mike Myers, Nia Vardalos, Steve Carell, Jordan Peele, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Stephen Colbert, Cecily Strong, Aidy Bryant, and many others.



Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Cast Announced For THE CHINESE LADYCast Announced For THE CHINESE LADY
October 7, 2022

Next month, The Studio Theatre™ Tierra del Sol (806 San Marino Drive, The Villages, FL) opens a REGIONAL PREMIER and the second production of its seventh season, The Chinese Lady by Lloyd Suh.   
SAY A LITTLE PRAYER Kicks Off Choral Artists Of Sarasota's 44th SeasonSAY A LITTLE PRAYER Kicks Off Choral Artists Of Sarasota's 44th Season
October 7, 2022

Choral Artists of Sarasota's 44th season, entitled “United in Song,” begins with “Say a Little Prayer,” Sunday, October 30, 5 p.m., at Church of the Redeemer, 222 S. Palm Avenue, Sarasota.
TheaterWorksUSA and La Mirada Theatre Bring Two Musicals To The West Coast, DOG MAN and THE LIGHTNING THIEFTheaterWorksUSA and La Mirada Theatre Bring Two Musicals To The West Coast, DOG MAN and THE LIGHTNING THIEF
October 7, 2022

Acclaimed creators of family entertainment TheaterWorksUSA has partnered with California's La Mirada Theatre to present high-quality theatre for young audiences. This partnership will allow the New York-based TheaterWorksUSA to offer their original musicals as part of La Mirada's Programs for Young Audiences Series. 
MAMMA MIA! Wins Best Theatre Production In The Group Leisure & Travel Awards 2022MAMMA MIA! Wins Best Theatre Production In The Group Leisure & Travel Awards 2022
October 7, 2022

Global smash hit musical MAMMA MIA! won Best Theatre Production in the 2022 held at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes on 5 October. 
MIX Festival 2022 Set For This Weekend in TurkeyMIX Festival 2022 Set For This Weekend in Turkey
October 7, 2022

Let the preparations for MIX Festival 2022 begin! The 'polyphonic festival' MIX returns to the city on October 7 -8!