The Public Theatre Announces Free Encore Performance of RUNAWAYS at the Delacorte

The Public Theatre has announced a free performance of the Liz Swados musical RUNAWAYS on Tuesday, June 12 at 8pm, at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park. Free tickets will be available via the line at Central Park, the TodayTix app, and the lottery at The Public Theater. Learn more about how to access free tickets.



You can also support The Public and reserve your seat. For a donation of $250, you can reserve a seat for this encore performance of RUNAWAYS. Make a donation today.

In 1977, Elizabeth Swados approached Joe Papp about creating a new show made with, and about runaway youths of New York City - a group too often ignored and underestimated. Her musical would bring to life a powerful story of hope, loneliness, and humor among young people searching to find themselves.

A champion of untold tales, Joe immediately commissioned the show and RUNAWAYS premiered at The Public in February 1978 before transferring to Broadway in May of the same year. The much-celebrated production went on to become a pillar of the musical theater canon and helped cement Swados as a visionary director and a legendary force in American musical theater.

This production was initially produced by New York City Center's Encores! Off-Center in July 2016. The production featured a cast including Frenie Acoba, Sumaya Bouhbal, Kenneth Cabral, Maxwell Cabral, Taylor Caldwell, Sophia Anne Caruso, Xavier Casimir, Joshua DeJesus, Adleesa Edwards, Aidan Gemme, Reyna Guerra, Matthew Gumley, Christina Jimenez, Kylie McNeill, Cele Pahucki, Sam Poon, Siena Rafter, Claudia Ramirez, Ren, MJ Rodriguez, Deandre Sevon, Jeremy Shinder, Ripley Sobo, Chris Sumpter, and Maxwell Vice

RUNAWAYS is presented by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc.

