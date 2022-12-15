The Public Theater's UNDER THE RADAR FESTIVAL, globalFEST at Lincoln Center & More Announced for JanArtsNYC

The Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment has announced the full slate of programming for JanArtsNYC, the annual collection of world-class public performances and innovative industry gatherings taking place throughout the month of January at various NYC venues. For 10 years, JanArtsNYC has helped position January as "Performing Arts Month" in NYC, where the world's best come annually to premiere the newest works in theater, dance, opera, music and performance. Kicking off on January 4, 2023 and returning to a live format, JanArtsNYC once again centers around the APAP|NYC+ Conference and leverages the global audience drawn to NYC every year to shine a spotlight on this city's performing arts community. To join the conversation, please follow the #JanArtsNYC hashtag on social media.

"JanArtsNYC offers industry representatives, New Yorkers and visitors the ultimate collection of performing arts experiences throughout the month of January. What better place for this global congregation of talent, discussion and resources than NYC, the creative capital of the world!" said Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment Commissioner, Anne del Castillo. "The longevity of these festivals, such as PROTOTYPE and globalFEST, and the continued commitment of the APAP conference to assemble here, is a testament to this city's central role in the past, present and future of the theater and performing arts industries."

MOME supports JanArtsNYC and promotes "Performing Arts Month" via a custom digital and print advertising campaign, serving to drive awareness for New Yorkers of the live events and experiences available throughout the month of January. Together with event partners, MOME welcomes back to NYC the more than 45,000 performing arts leaders, artists and enthusiasts from across the globe to participate in and enjoy the following events:

January 4-22 - Running for 19 days at 6 venues featuring 36 artists from 9 countries, this year's festival considers our complicated time on earth and its environment-including the social storms of the internet. Collaborating with institutions around the city, the Under the Radar Festival celebrates the tenacity and brave vision of independent theater makers who have encountered huge challenges and setbacks over the last three years. This January, they finally bring their work to New York City audiences, live and in person for the festival's 18th year.

January 5-8 - Dedicated to professionals working in the small ensemble music space, Chamber Music America will host a conference featuring workshops, an awards ceremony and performances.

January 5-15 - Celebrating its 10th anniversary season with 5 World Premieres, 1 East Coast Premiere and an animated opera that will feature over 350 extraordinary and multidisciplinary artists, the PROTOTYPE Festival is back, debuting three postponed productions from its 2022 lineup alongside groundbreaking new work. And for the first time ever, PROTOTYPE is inviting audiences to participate in a live sing along for the world premiere of Daniel Bernard Roumain's "The All Sing: Here Lies Joy," January 8th at 2pm in Times Square.

January 10-12 - Bringing over 400 arts leaders from more than 50 regions together, the "Urgency of Now" congress is a fully in-person event which will explore how to address the current challenges of the performing arts sector. The Congress will unfold for the first time at The Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College.

January 10-15 - Experience some of the best dance from across the country with The Joyce Theater's 7th Annual American Dance Platform, dedicated to the memory of Theodore S. Bartwink of The Harkness Foundation for Dance. This edition of the platform, bringing the total number of companies participating to 36, will be curated by acclaimed choreographer Ronald K. Brown.

January 12-18 - Celebrating its 19th year, NYC Winter Jazzfest showcases new talent performing a broad spectrum of musical styles under the banner of jazz. With an audience that has increased every year, the festival is a continued destination for avid jazz fans, industry professionals, international travelers, and new listeners. Inherent to the tradition of jazz as protest music, Winter Jazzfest strives to support and highlight artists who create music with relevant messages of social justice, wellness and positive change.

January 13-17 - With a 300+ exhibitors EXPO hall and nearly 1000 performance showcases and sessions featuring world-class artists and performing arts icons, APAP|NYC+ is one of the largest and most significant global marketplaces for the performing arts presenting, booking, and touring sector. 2023 marks the in-person return of this vital connection to the North American performing arts market and the gathering of performing arts professionals from across the U.S. and beyond.

January 13 - This annual conference provides a platform for dialogue between artists and performing arts professionals on timely topics affecting the field. It also serves as a critical resource and space for networking, career development, and leadership opportunities for the next generation of arts leaders.

January 15 - In celebration of its 20th anniversary globalFEST is partnering with Lincoln Center to present this year's festival with ten artists from all over the world on three stages at David Geffen Hall. Through its year-round programs, gF encourages networking and cultural diplomacy; builds audiences for international music and creates opportunities for artists leading to a more robust and sustainable ecosystem for international and regional American music in the United States. In addition, globalFEST hosts its 3rd Tiny Desk meets globalFEST series with NPR Music over three nights (January 24 - 26). Since 2003, globalFEST has featured over 2000 performers and 200 bands, hailing from 74 countries and nations who go on to tour North America and the world.

January 26 - This year, the National Sawdust features the Montreal-based pianist, composer, performer and award-winning musician, Jean-Michel Blais, whose debut album was ranked among the Top 10 best albums in Time Magazine. National Sawdust is a non-profit performing arts organization and music venue in the heart of Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Ongoing - Member events and public programming from The Drama League, which since 1916 has provided a lifelong artistic home for directors and a platform for dialogue with and between audiences, will be ongoing throughout the month of January. Public programming each season includes an annual Benefit Gala, The Drama League Awards, workshops, classes, readings, mixers, and other events for theater lovers. The Drama League is proud to celebrate that, in the 2022-23 season, 30% of announced Broadway and off-Broadway shows will be directed by alumni.

"APAP is proud to have been a launch space for these vibrant and indispensable New York-based performing arts festivals." said APAP President and CEO, Lisa Richards Toney. "We look forward to celebrating the 10th anniversary of JanArtsNYC, as the APAP|NYC+ convening of performing arts professionals returns in person to New York City for the first time since 2020!"

"The Public Theater's Under the Radar Festival and JanArtsNYC have been making January in New York a must-be-at destination for festivals for years. It might be cold, but it is the hottest place for new theater, music, opera, and dance. The festival becomes truly REAL once the bus shelter and subway ads go up inviting all New Yorkers to celebrate the global future of the live arts," said Under the Radar Festival Director, Mark Russell.

"We are finally back in person and thrilled to present our 10th anniversary PROTOTYPE Festival (reboot) together with JanArtsNYC! This year features three postponed productions from our 2022 lineup and groundbreaking new work that is not to be missed. Mark your calendars for January 5-15th 2023," said PROTOTYPE Founding Directors, Kristin Marting and Beth Morrison.

"ISPA is delighted to work with JanArtsNYC partners to further New York's dynamic arts community and its artists. The number of people reached through the various activities is a real testimony to the cooperation in our community," said ISPA CEO, David Baile.

"JanArtsNYC is a wonderful celebration of the vibrancy of New York City in January. After not being able to participate for the last two years, we are glad to return with The Joyce's American Dance Platform, curated this year by Ronald K. Brown - a brilliant artist and longtime friend of The Joyce. He has put together a slate of companies that are not to be missed," said Executive Director of The Joyce Theater, Linda Shelton.

"We are excited to be part of JanArtsNYC and showcase seven nights of extraordinary programming during this year's live NYC Winter Jazzfest (NYCWJF), including our weekend multi-venue, multi-artist marathons - first in Manhattan, then Brooklyn. The NYCWJF marathons have become recognized as one of New York's most essential nightlife offerings, as an opportunity to discover new jazz artists performing in cool venues around the city from early evening deep into the wee hours," said Founder and Producer of NYC Winter Jazzfest, Brice Rosenbloom.

"JanArtsNYC serves a unique and critical role in NY in January when tens of thousands gather from around the world to experience an incredible variety of performing arts programs that will inform seasons and stages to come. JanArtsNYC is not only the go-to place to explore what's happening during this critical time, but it has also galvanized, supported and championed the work of more than a dozen festivals, conferences and events and thousands of artists who otherwise would be working individually on their programs," said Producer of Wavelengths and Co-Director of globalFEST, Isabel Soffer.

"JanArtsNYC is one of the most celebratory and joyful times of year for New Yorkers and for the NYC and global arts communities. National Sawdust is proud to partner with the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment and the many JanArtsNYC partners. We are especially excited to be part of the 2023 festivities with our presentation of Canadian pianist and composer Jean-Michel Blais and by serving as one of the sites for Winter Jazzfest." said Senior Curator and Director of Programming at National Sawdust, Nicole Merritt Chari.

"The Drama League Stage Directing Fellowships have dramatically expanded this year, alongside our programs for emerging directors in film and television, assistantship opportunities for on-the-job learning, and acclaimed new play development. The Drama League's portfolio of programs offers historically unprecedented resources for directors entering the field. Supporting theater directors is a necessity, as the arts sector returns from a pandemic shutdown and as we answer calls for a fairer, more equitable industry," said Drama League Executive Director, Bevin Ross.

