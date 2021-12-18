The Public Theater to Require Negative Covid Test Plus Vaccination

According to their web site - as of 12/17/2021, a negative COVID-19 test as well as complete vaccination will be required for entry into The Public.

According to their health and safety page,

We are excited to welcome you back to The Public's flagship home at Astor Place. Our audience policy requires a complete COVID-19 vaccination by the date of attendance for access to the facility, theaters, and restaurant. Additionally, proof of a negative COVID-19 test, taken with 24 hours of your scheduled performance, will also be required to attend performances through January 30. Complete vaccination is fourteen days following a final dose of the Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Moderna, or Astra-Zeneca vaccine. We are not able to accept any negative Covid test results in place of proof of vaccination for entry.

We will accept proof of vaccination and test via Health Pass by CLEAR, Excelsior Pass, the NYC Covid Safe Pass, a copy or photo of your CDC vaccination card, and/or a copy or photograph of an official immunization record from outside the United States. Learn more about approved vaccinesand proof of negative COVID-19 test for entry.

Approved face masks will be required at all times, including while watching a performance in our theaters, with some exceptions for Joe's Pub and The Library, while actively eating and drinking. Learn more about Face Mask requirements.

Public Theater staff and artists are subject to a mandatory vaccination policy.

Ticket Policy: If you are feeling unwell or experiencing symptoms of Covid-19, have been exposed to anyone with Covid-19 within 14 days of your visit, or have been instructed to self-isolate within the last ten days, we ask that you stay home and contact us, when possible, to discuss ticket refund or exchange options.

We recognize that public health guidelines may change in the coming months and ask for your patience as we make any necessary safety adjustments. We also ask that you do your part to protect yourself and others by reviewing and agreeing to the attendance protocols before visiting our facility. Those that do not abide by any health and safety protocols will be denied entry or removed from the facility. All policies are subject to change at The Public's sole discretion and without notice.

Thank you so much. We can't wait to welcome you back to The Public!