Julie Andrews Documentary to Stream on Disney+

Legendary actress, singer and author Julie Andrews will be featured in a new documentary on her life, from director/producer R.J. Cutler (“Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry,” “Martha”). The documentary is coming to Disney+ globally in 2027, and an official title will be announced at a later date.

This definitive portrait offers an intimate and revealing look at Andrews’ extraordinary journey, from her early days in British vaudeville to her meteoric rise as a global superstar.

Featuring rare, never-before-seen archival footage and candid new interviews, the film pulls back the curtain on the woman behind the legends of “Mary Poppins,” “The Sound of Music” and “The Princess Diaries,” exploring a life where immense talent opened the door, but courage and determination defined the legacy.

The original documentary is produced by This Machine (a part of Sony Pictures Television). Director R.J. Cutler also serves as producer alongside Trevor Smith, Elise Pearlstein, Jane Cha Cutler and Jonathan Ruane. Mark Blatty serves as the executive producer.



Photo Credit: Dane Dupuis

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