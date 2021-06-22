The Overlook Presents String Quartet Festival To Spotlight Black Living Composers
The free, community-focused concerts will take place outdoors at historic locations in upper Manhattan.
The Overlook, a string quartet formed during the pandemic by four accomplished uptown string players, will present "If the Stars Align," a music festival that explores four centuries of music by Black composers, with a spotlight on living composers. The free, community-focused concerts will take place outdoors at historic locations in upper Manhattan: the Dyckman Farmhouse Museum, Hispanic Society of America, and the Morris-Jumel Mansion. Special guests include composer Trevor Weston and multi-disciplinary artist Tanya Birl-Torres.
The festival is made possible in part by a grant from the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council.
"After forming last summer through informal outdoor concerts around the neighborhood, we are thrilled to be presenting an official music festival uptown and sharing this music we love so much," says Laura Metcalf, the quartet's cellist. "Upper Manhattan is home to many musicians and creatives, and has a rich and vibrant history. We're excited to bring to life the music of the incredible composers we will be performing, but also to continue to be in community with our neighbors and to draw more people to the fascinating historic sites on our doorstep," adds violinist Monica Davis.
The Overlook Presents: "If the Stars Align"
Curated and Performed by The Overlook:
Monica Davis & Ravenna Lipchik, violins
Angela Pickett, viola
Laura Metcalf, cello
All events are free, but space is limited and reservations are required:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-overlook-presents-if-the-stars-align-tickets-158902699251
Thursday, June 24 @ 6pm
Dyckman Farmhouse Museum
4881 Broadway NYC
With Special Guest Trevor Weston
music by Trevor Weston, Jessie Montgomery, Daniel Bernard Roumain and Forbes Graham
Wednesday, July 7 @ 6pm
Hispanic Society of America
613 West 155th St. NYC
With Special Guest Tanya Birl-Torres
Music by Leila Adu, Shelley Washington and Samuel Coleridge-Taylor
Thursday, September 2 @ 4pm
Morris-Jumel Mansion
65 Jumel Terrace NYC
Music by Eleanor Alberga, Florence Price, and Chevalier de Saint-Georges
Up-to-date information about the festival, including potential schedule changes due to weather, is available via the quartet's Instagram account, @overlookquartet.