The Overlook Presents String Quartet Festival To Spotlight Black Living Composers

The Overlook, a string quartet formed during the pandemic by four accomplished uptown string players, will present "If the Stars Align," a music festival that explores four centuries of music by Black composers, with a spotlight on living composers. The free, community-focused concerts will take place outdoors at historic locations in upper Manhattan: the Dyckman Farmhouse Museum, Hispanic Society of America, and the Morris-Jumel Mansion. Special guests include composer Trevor Weston and multi-disciplinary artist Tanya Birl-Torres.

The festival is made possible in part by a grant from the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council.

"After forming last summer through informal outdoor concerts around the neighborhood, we are thrilled to be presenting an official music festival uptown and sharing this music we love so much," says Laura Metcalf, the quartet's cellist. "Upper Manhattan is home to many musicians and creatives, and has a rich and vibrant history. We're excited to bring to life the music of the incredible composers we will be performing, but also to continue to be in community with our neighbors and to draw more people to the fascinating historic sites on our doorstep," adds violinist Monica Davis.

The Overlook Presents: "If the Stars Align"

Curated and Performed by The Overlook:

Monica Davis & Ravenna Lipchik, violins

Angela Pickett, viola

Laura Metcalf, cello

All events are free, but space is limited and reservations are required:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-overlook-presents-if-the-stars-align-tickets-158902699251

Thursday, June 24 @ 6pm

Dyckman Farmhouse Museum

4881 Broadway NYC

With Special Guest Trevor Weston

music by Trevor Weston, Jessie Montgomery, Daniel Bernard Roumain and Forbes Graham

Wednesday, July 7 @ 6pm

Hispanic Society of America

613 West 155th St. NYC

With Special Guest Tanya Birl-Torres

Music by Leila Adu, Shelley Washington and Samuel Coleridge-Taylor

Thursday, September 2 @ 4pm

Morris-Jumel Mansion

65 Jumel Terrace NYC

Music by Eleanor Alberga, Florence Price, and Chevalier de Saint-Georges

Up-to-date information about the festival, including potential schedule changes due to weather, is available via the quartet's Instagram account, @overlookquartet.