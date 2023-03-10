Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Orchestra Now Presents 'Art & Music In Nineteenth-Century Denmark' at the Met Museum

Beyond the Light: Identity and Place in Nineteenth-Century Danish Art will be on view at The Metropolitan Museum of Art through April 16, 2023.

Mar. 10, 2023  

Music Director and historian Leon Botstein conducts The Orchestra Now (TŌN) in Art & Music in Nineteenth-Century Denmark, the final performance this season of the Orchestra's hit three-concert Sight & Sound series at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on Sunday, April 16 at 2 PM. The program shines a light on Denmark's Golden Age by juxtaposing composer Niels Gade's Symphony No. 1 with fine art from that era featured in The Met's exhibition Beyond the Light: Identity and Place in Nineteenth-Century Danish Art.

All presentations in the Sight & Sound series feature a discussion investigating the links between fine art and music, complemented by on-screen artworks and musical excerpts performed by the Orchestra, followed by a full performance and audience Q&A.

TŌN's next performance in Manhattan will be Before and After Soviet Communism, offering music by Karol Szymanowski, György Kurtág, and Boris Tishchenko on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Carnegie Hall.

Art & Music in Nineteenth-Century Denmark

Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 2 PM

Leon Botstein, conductor

Niels Gade: Symphony No. 1, On Sjøland's Fair Plains

Artwork from the exhibition Beyond the Light: Identity and Place in Nineteenth-Century Danish Art

The Danish Golden Age, from 1816 until the late 1840s, was the period when Denmark emerged from its imperial traditions as a modern constitutional democracy. In art, the Golden Age was marked by a focus on the ideal Danish landscape and its northern light. In music, celebrated Danish composer Niels Gade was just beginning his career. His 1842 Symphony No. 1, On Sjøland's Fair Plains, which incorporates themes from several Danish folk songs, caught the attention of Felix Mendelssohn, sparking a close friendship between the two musical giants.

Beyond the Light: Identity and Place in Nineteenth-Century Danish Art will be on view at The Metropolitan Museum of Art through April 16, 2023.




Related Stories
Review Roundup: A DOLLS HOUSE Opens On Broadway Starring Jessica Chastain Photo
Review Roundup: A DOLL'S HOUSE Opens On Broadway Starring Jessica Chastain
A Doll's House, starring Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain as 'Nora Helmer' in Lloyd's radical new production of Henrik Ibsen's landmark drama in a new version by Amy Herzog, opens tonight at Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street). The limited engagement will now play through Saturday evening, June 10. Below, read reviews for this modern new take on Ibsen's classic!
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tina Fey & More to Celebrate Ars Nova Anniversary Photo
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tina Fey & More to Celebrate Ars Nova Anniversary
Ars Nova will celebrate its 20th Anniversary and honor its founders Jenny & Jon Steingart at Nova Ball, Ars Nova’s annual benefit-turned-party of the season.
Kristin Chenoweth to Join Jinkx Monsoon for QUEEN TO QUEEN Photo
Kristin Chenoweth to Join Jinkx Monsoon for QUEEN TO QUEEN
Chicago will present QUEEN TO QUEEN with Jinkx Monsoon & Kristin Chenoweth, a “jazzy” post-show event at the Ambassador Theatre.
Apple Announces New Apple Music Classical App Photo
Apple Announces New Apple Music Classical App
Apple today announced Apple Music Classical, a brand-new standalone app designed specifically for classical music. Apple Music Classical makes it quick and easy to find any recording in the world’s largest classical music catalog with fully optimized search, and listeners can enjoy the highest audio quality available and experience many classical favorites in a whole new way with immersive spatial audio.

More Hot Stories For You


Wake Up With BWW 3/10: BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Concert, A DOLL'S HOUSE Opens, and More!Wake Up With BWW 3/10: BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Concert, A DOLL'S HOUSE Opens, and More!
March 10, 2023

Top stories: The lineup has been announced for BroadwayWorld's 20th anniversary concert, plus read the reviews for A Doll's House starring Jessica Chastain, and more!
SWEENEY TODD, NEWSIES, and More Set For Theatre Under the Stars 2023/24 SeasonSWEENEY TODD, NEWSIES, and More Set For Theatre Under the Stars 2023/24 Season
March 9, 2023

Theatre Under The Stars (TUTS) announced the full lineup for the 2023/24 Season this afternoon, and it includes a brand-new musical written by TUTS  Artistic Director, Dan Knechtges and Megan Larche Dominick. Learn more about the full season lineup here!
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tina Fey & More to Celebrate Ars Nova 20th Anniversary at NOVA BALLLin-Manuel Miranda, Tina Fey & More to Celebrate Ars Nova 20th Anniversary at NOVA BALL
March 9, 2023

Ars Nova will celebrate its 20th Anniversary and honor its founders Jenny & Jon Steingart at Nova Ball, Ars Nova’s annual benefit-turned-party of the season.
Apple Announces New Apple Music Classical AppApple Announces New Apple Music Classical App
March 9, 2023

Apple today announced Apple Music Classical, a brand-new standalone app designed specifically for classical music. Apple Music Classical makes it quick and easy to find any recording in the world’s largest classical music catalog with fully optimized search, and listeners can enjoy the highest audio quality available and experience many classical favorites in a whole new way with immersive spatial audio.
Kristin Chenoweth to Join Jinkx Monsoon for QUEEN TO QUEEN Event at CHICAGOKristin Chenoweth to Join Jinkx Monsoon for QUEEN TO QUEEN Event at CHICAGO
March 9, 2023

Chicago will present QUEEN TO QUEEN with Jinkx Monsoon & Kristin Chenoweth, a “jazzy” post-show event at the Ambassador Theatre.
share