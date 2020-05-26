The New York Philharmonic Will Present Two New Facebook and YouTube Broadcasts

The New York Philharmonic is making available two new broadcasts this week on Facebook and YouTube. This Thursday, May 28 at 7:30 p.m. EDT, the Philharmonic will rebroadcast the 1982 Great Performances episode featuring violinist and Philharmonic Board Member Itzhak Perlman performing the Mendelssohn and Brahms Violin Concertos, conducted by David Zinman; Mr. Perlman also plays and leads the Orchestra in Winter from Vivaldi's The Four Seasons. It will be available on-demand afterward. A recently recorded interview between Mr. Perlman and Alec Baldwin will open the broadcast.

On Memorial Day, the Philharmonic and Lincoln Center at Home co-presented a broadcast of Brahms A German Requiem from September 20, 2001, the Philharmonic's first concert after 9/11. The rebroadcast is now available on-demand on both Facebook and YouTube.

Dedicated to the victims of 9/11, the performance was conducted by then Music Director Kurt Masur and featured soprano Heidi Grant Murphy, baritone Thomas Hampson, New York Choral Artists, and The American Boychoir. The broadcast began with remarks by The Right Reverend Clifton Daniel III, the Dean of The Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine, which has hosted the Philharmonic's Annual Free Memorial Day Concert since 1992.

