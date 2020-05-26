The New York Philharmonic Will Present Two New Facebook and YouTube Broadcasts
The New York Philharmonic is making available two new broadcasts this week on Facebook and YouTube. This Thursday, May 28 at 7:30 p.m. EDT, the Philharmonic will rebroadcast the 1982 Great Performances episode featuring violinist and Philharmonic Board Member Itzhak Perlman performing the Mendelssohn and Brahms Violin Concertos, conducted by David Zinman; Mr. Perlman also plays and leads the Orchestra in Winter from Vivaldi's The Four Seasons. It will be available on-demand afterward. A recently recorded interview between Mr. Perlman and Alec Baldwin will open the broadcast.
On Memorial Day, the Philharmonic and Lincoln Center at Home co-presented a broadcast of Brahms A German Requiem from September 20, 2001, the Philharmonic's first concert after 9/11. The rebroadcast is now available on-demand on both Facebook and YouTube.
Dedicated to the victims of 9/11, the performance was conducted by then Music Director Kurt Masur and featured soprano Heidi Grant Murphy, baritone Thomas Hampson, New York Choral Artists, and The American Boychoir. The broadcast began with remarks by The Right Reverend Clifton Daniel III, the Dean of The Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine, which has hosted the Philharmonic's Annual Free Memorial Day Concert since 1992.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group is discussing guidelines that will need to be in place in order to safely reopen productions on the West End... (read more)
When Will Broadway Re-Open? "January," Hopes Broadway League President
'I actually am a little more optimistic than those who say Broadway will reopen in the spring, but I tend to be an optimistic person, I tend to think ... (read more)
Amanda Kloots Shares Nick Cordero is 'Day By Day, Hour By Hour' Getting Better
Amanda Kloots has shared another update on the health journey of her husband, Broadway veteran Nick Cordero.... (read more)
Social Roundup: Read How Audra McDonald, Randy Rainbow, and More Broadway Stars 'Ruined a Musical'
You might've seen this popular Twitter trend from Jared Gray going around! Read Audra McDonald, Randy Rainbow, Bebe Neuwirth, and more Broadway star's... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Cynthia Erivo, Kelli O'Hara, Christopher Jackson and More in PBS National Memorial Day Concert
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, PBS will present the NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT, hosted by Tony Award-winner Joe Mantegna and Emmy Award-winn... (read more)
Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE College Top 15!
You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 15 in the college category.... (read more)