The New York Philharmonic Announces Video Broadcasts of DIE WALKURE and THE MOTHER OF US ALL

The New York Philharmonic has announced new video broadcasts and audio content being released this week. The production of Virgil Thomson's The Mother of Us All - co-presented by the New York Philharmonic, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, and The Juilliard School in February 2020 - will have its world premiere screening tomorrow (Friday, April 3) at 7:00 p.m. EDT on Facebook. The opera was conducted by Daniela Candillari, directed by Louisa Proske, and featured soprano Felicia Moore as Susan B. Anthony, Musicians from the Philharmonic, and singers from Juilliard's Marcus Institute for Vocal Arts and was presented as part of Project 19, the Philharmonic's multi-season initiative celebrating the centennial of the 19th Amendment.

This follows the Philharmonic's livestream, also on Facebook, of the 2018 performance of Act I of Wagner's Die Walküre (in concert), tonight (Thursday, April 2) at 7:30 p.m. EDT. The performance was conducted by Music Director Jaap van Zweden and featured soprano Heidi Melton as Sieglinde, tenor Simon O'Neill as Siegmund, and bass John Relyea as Hunding. This marks the second edition of the new weekly series of past performances broadcast on Facebook, simulating the experience of a live concert to foster a sense of community among classical music fans worldwide.

New content is now available on NY Phil Plays On, the Philharmonic's portal for free digital content launched on March 23 to provide comfort and connection to millions of classical music fans worldwide: an audio tribute to Penderecki, the composer and Philharmonic friend who passed away on March 29; concert audio of the inaugural Phil the Hall; and the next installment of We Are NY Phil @ Home, musical messages from Philharmonic musicians.

Many more hours of digital content will continue to be released.

