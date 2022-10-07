Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The New York Coffee Festival Returns To NYC This Month

Featuring over 100 innovative exhibitors including Variety Coffee Roasters, Bluestone Lane, Sweetleaf Coffee Roasters, Parlor Coffee, and more.

Oct. 07, 2022  
The New York Coffee Festival Returns To NYC This Month

The New York Coffee Festival is set to invigorate coffee drinkers this weekend as it returns to New York City to celebrate coffee culture for the first time since 2019. The Festival kicked off today, Friday, October 7th at 11am and will be continuing throughout the weekend. Tickets are still available at www.newyorkcoffeefestival.com/tickets.

Over the course of this weekend, coffee beginners and aficionados alike will be able to dive into the wide world of coffee and beyond, with over 100 innovative exhibitors including Variety Coffee Roasters, Bluestone Lane, Sweetleaf Coffee Roasters, Parlor Coffee, Slayer Espresso Machines, Blank Street, Bodum, Barista Attitude, Cometeer, Flux Coffee, Nguyen Coffee Supply, Sail Away Coffee Co., Battenkill Valley Creamery, Roe & Coe Irish Whiskey, Raaka Chocolate, Oatly, Rishi Tea, Dona Chai, and more. Attendees will also be able to sample the best that New York has to offer in food, cocktails, live music, art, and more.

Also kicking off today is the Coffee Masters NYC competition. Judged by a panel of leading industry figureheads, the fast-paced knockout battle format of Coffee Masters sees 12 baristas showcase their skills head-to-head across a broad range of disciplines: Cupping, Brewing, Latte Art, The Order, and, for those who make it to the semi-finals, Espresso Blend. Contenders will also be tasked with replicating the Signature Drink presented in their online submission video, which will be judged on taste, creativity, consistency, and presentation.

Other exciting features this weekend include The Lab program with a thrilling line-up of interactive demonstrations, workshops, talks, and tastings such as "See Coffee Differently" and "The Past, Present & Future of Espresso Martini", The Coffee Music Project featuring the best acts from NYC and beyond, and The Coffee Art Project showcasing the creativity and talents of emerging and established artists.

Other highlights include: Latte Art Live, The Coffee Cocktail Bar, The Village, The Sensory Experience, and so much more. In addition to offering delicious street food, coffee cocktails, live music and coffee-inspired art, 100% of profits are donated to Project Waterfall, partnering with NYC-based charity: water to deliver life-changing water projects in coffee-growing regions. Since 2011, Project Waterfall has raised over $2 million, bringing clean water to more than 70,000 people across seven countries. Find out more about Project Waterfall at projectwaterfall.org and charity: water at charitywater.org.

Tickets for The New York Coffee Festival are now on sale at: www.newyorkcoffeefestival.com, and are selling quickly. For coffee connoisseurs and foodies alike, this event is bound to give New Yorkers and global attendees a truly exciting break from the daily grind.




