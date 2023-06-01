The New York Baltic Film Festival Returns This Fall â€” Early Bird Passes Now On Sale

The 6th Annual New York Baltic Film Festival (NYBFF) presented by Scandinavia House: The Nordic Center in America returns this November continuing its tradition of bringing the best new films from the Baltic region to New York audiences. Early Bird Passes are on sale beginning June 1 through June 30, 2023; discounts are offered for in-person passes ($85, regular $125) and VIP packages ($325, regular $400).

The leading Baltic film festival in the U.S. will take place November 8-19, 2023, offering both in-person and virtual screenings. From November 8-12, in-person screenings and events will be held at Scandinavia House in New York. The online version will once again be available to viewers across the U.S. via the Elevent streaming platform from November 10-19. The festival lineup and individual ticket sales will be announced in late September.

"After the past few years marked by big changes and uncertainty, it's important to remember the joy and wonder of watching films together on the big screen, and the power of cinema to transport us to other worlds, introduce us to new ideas and perspectives, and ignite our imaginations," says NYBFF Head of Programs JÅ«le RozÄ«te. "As we celebrate the global success of Baltic films at major international film festivals, we invite you to join us at Scandinavia House and see the world through Baltic eyes."

Established in 2018, the New York Baltic Film Festival is presented and organized by Scandinavia House in collaboration with the Consulate General of Estonia, Consulate General of Lithuania, and Permanent Mission of Latvia to the United Nations in New York. Financial support for the festival comes from the Estonian Film Institute, National Film Center of Latvia, and Lithuanian Film Center, with additional sponsorship by the American-Scandinavian Foundation, American Latvian Association, Edhard Corporation, Estonian Ministry of Culture, Estonian American National Council (EKRÃœ), Latvian Foundation (LatvieÅ¡u fonds), Latvian Investment and Development Agency, Lithuanian Foundation, Narbutas Furniture, PBLA Culture Fund, and Sondra Litvaityte.