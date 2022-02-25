The National Arts Club to Present Conversation With Harvey Fierstein

The National Arts Club presents an intimate conversation with the legendary Harvey Fierstein (Torch Song Trilogy, Kinky Boots)-cultural icon, gay rights activist, and four-time Tony-award winning actor and playwright-on Tuesday, March 8 at 8:00 PM.

In his new memoir, I Was Better Last Night, Fierstein tells the compelling story of his journey from community theater in Brooklyn, to the experimental worlds of Andy Warhol and the Theatre of the Ridiculous, and on to the bright lights and garish excesses of Broadway and Hollywood. While he has never shied away from the spotlight, Fierstein says that even those closest to him have never heard most of the tales-of personal struggles and conflict, of sex and romance-revealed in these wildly entertaining pages.

Free with registration.