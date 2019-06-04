The Muny Announces Complete Casting for Matilda

The Muny announced today its complete cast, design and production team for Roald Dahl's Matilda, the seventh and final show of its 101st season, August 5 - 11.

"The Muny premiere of Matilda has inspired us all to be a 'little bit naughty,'" said Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer Mike Isaacson. "This team and company promise to bring the magical world of Roald Dahl to our stage in a truly magical way."

Mattea Conforti (Matilda) and Darlesia Cearcy (Mrs. Phelps) join the previously announced Will Swenson (Miss Trunchbull), Laura Michelle Kelly (Miss Honey), Ann Harada (Mrs. Wormwood) and Josh Grisetti (Mr. Wormwood). A psychokinetic ensemble completes this cast, including Maya Bowles, Colby Dezelick, Sean Ewing, Ryan Fitzgerald, Berklea Going, Trevor Michael Schmidt, Gabi Stapula and Sharrod Williams. The company will also be joined by the extraordinary Muny Kid and Teen youth ensemble.

As previously announced, Roald Dahl's Matilda is directed by John Tartaglia and choreographed by Beth Crandall with music direction by Michael Horsley.

The production team leading Roald Dahl's Matilda includes scenic design by Paige Hathaway, costume design by Leon Dobkowski, lighting design by Rob Denton, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Nathan W. Scheuer, wig design by Kelley Jordan and puppet design by Eric Wright: Puppet Kitchen International. Production stage manager is Larry Smiglewski. Casting is by Telsey + Company.

Roald Dahl's Matilda features a book by Dennis Kelly and music and lyrics by Tim Minchin. With a story inspired by the eccentric genius of internationally-acclaimed author Roald Dahl, and a world inspired by St. Louis native and world-wide artistic legend Mary Engelbreit, Matilda shows how imagination is exactly what we all need to navigate life's many challenges. When sent to a dismal boarding school, Matilda uses her clear eyes and keen smarts to help her discover her own surprising powers! Created by the world-renowned Royal Shakespeare Company, this four-time Tony Award-winning magical musical, still running in London's West End, is sure to marvel and entertain Muny audiences. The seven shows in the 2019 Muny season are: Guys and Dolls (June 10 - 16), Kinky Boots (June 19 - 25), 1776 (June 27 - July 3), Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella (July 8 - 16), Footloose (July 18 - 24), Lerner and Loewe's Paint Your Wagon (July 27 - August 2) and Roald Dahl's Matilda (August 5 - 11). For more information, visit muny.org. Season tickets, single tickets and Muny gift cards for the 101st season are available online and at The Muny Box Office. MetroTix is the only official online point-of-purchase vendor for The Muny. For more information, visit muny.org or call (314) 361-1900.





