The Moth To Honor Comedian Hasan Minhaj At The 2023 Moth Ball

Acclaimed storytelling nonprofit The Moth today announced details for their annual fundraising gala, Full Bloom: The 2023 Moth Ball. Taking place at Pier Sixty at Chelsea Piers on Tuesday, May 23rd, this year's gathering will honor award-winning comedian and longtime Moth friend and storyteller, Hasan Minhaj. Tickets start at $500 and are on sale now.

"This year's Moth Ball theme, Full Bloom, is a celebration of all those who have contributed to The Moth's growing community of storytellers and listeners. Because of them, we are able to bring empathy and mutual understanding to over a hundred million people each year through our storytelling events, workshops, public radio show, podcast, and much more," says Sarah Haberman, Executive Director of The Moth.

The Moth Ball is also a lot of fun! BizBash has called it "the hippest literary gala going" and Gothamist described it as "New York's best gala." The evening will include a cocktail party, an elegant seated dinner, and a show featuring beloved Moth storytellers, plus the presentation of The Moth's Storyteller of the Year Award.

"Hasan has one of the warmest and most authentic voices in the media. His long-form comedy is groundbreaking and rooted in personal storytelling," says Catherine Burns, Artistic Director of The Moth. "From Homecoming King to The King's Jester, he is a bright light, a master storyteller who makes us laugh while revealing deep truths about ourselves and the world. We're honored to celebrate him at The Moth Ball this year."

Hasan Minaj joins an impressive list of past Moth award-winners including David Byrne, Regina King, Kemp Powers, Padma Lakshmi, Roxane Gay, Martin Scorsese, Zadie Smith, Roz Chast, Calvin Trillin, Aziz Ansari, Salman Rushdie, Carrie Brownstein, and Anna Deavere Smith.

Tuesday, May 23, 2023

6:30pm - 11:30pm

Pier Sixty, Chelsea Piers, New York City

Tickets:Tables of 10 start at $10,000; single tickets start at $500.

Info: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2225456®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fsupport.themoth.org%2Fevent%2Ffull-bloom-the-2023-moth-ball%2Fe460316?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

ABOUT THE HONOREE

Hasan Minhaj is a two-time Peabody Award-Winning comedian best known for his breakout special HOMECOMING KING (NETFLIX) and his critically acclaimed political satire show PATRIOT ACT WITH Hasan Minhaj (NETFLIX) which won a Peabody, an Emmy and a Television Academy Honor. His second one-hour comedy special THE KING'S JESTER premiered on Netflix in October 2022. Hasan was a senior correspondent at THE DAILY SHOW WITH Jon Stewart (Comedy Central) and headlined the 2017 WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENTS' DINNER. He's the co-founder and chief executive officer for 186K Films that will produce its first feature "For the Culture" with Amazon Studios. Minhaj is co-writing the script with Prashanth Venkataramanujam and will star in the film. Listen to Hasan's Moth stories at https://themoth.org/storytellers/hasan-minhaj.

The Moth is an acclaimed nonprofit organization dedicated to the art and craft of storytelling. For 25 years, The Moth has presented over 50,000 stories, told live and without notes to standing­-room-only crowds worldwide. The Moth conducts eight ongoing programs: The Moth Mainstage, which tours internationally, has featured stories by Elizabeth Gilbert, Hasan Minhaj, Kathleen Turner, Malcolm Gladwell, Darryl "DMC" McDaniels, John Turturro, Molly Ringwald, Boots Riley, Krista Tippett, Damon Young, Mike Birbiglia, Rosanne Cash, Danyel Smith and Tig Notaro, as well as an astronaut, a pickpocket, a hot­dog eating champion and hundreds more; The Moth StorySLAM program, which conducts open mic storytelling competitions in 28 cities: 26 in the US plus Melbourne, AU and London, UK; The Moth Community Program, which offers storytelling workshops and performance opportunities to adults who are too often overlooked by the mainstream media; The Moth Education Program, which brings the thrill of personal storytelling to high schools and colleges in New York, and educators around the world; The Moth Global Community Program, which develops and elevates true, personal stories from extraordinary individuals in the global south; The Moth Podcast-the 2020 Webby People's Voice Award Winner for Best Podcast Series-which is downloaded 100 million times a year; MothWorks, which uses the essential elements of Moth storytelling as an empathetic communication tool; and the Peabody Award-winning The Moth Radio Hour which, produced by Jay Allison at Atlantic Public Media and presented by PRX, The Public Radio Exchange, airs weekly on over 575 public radio stations nationwide. To date, The Moth has published four critically acclaimed books: The New York Times Best Seller The Moth: 50 True Stories (Hachette Books, September 2013), All These Wonders: True Stories About Facing the Unknown (Crown Archetype, March 2017) - described as "wonderful" by NYT's Michiko Kakutani and New York Times Best Sellers Occasional Magic: True Stories of Defying the Impossible (Crown Archetype, March 2019) and How to Tell a Story: The Essential Guide to Memorable Storytelling from The Moth (Crown Archetype, April 2022). The Moth has released its first card deck, A Game or Storytelling (Clarkson-Potter). The Moth's second podcast, Grown, is out now on all major streaming platforms. Learn more at themoth.org.