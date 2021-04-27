The Moms of Broadway: Spotlight on Fantine

As Mother's Day approaches, we've got matriarchs on our mind. Some of Broadway's most iconic characters are moms- bold and brave, loving and nurturing- and we think they deserve an ovation. We're celebrating Broadway's most beloved maternal figures.



Today's mom is the doomed but devoted Fantine.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Meet the Mom:

Remembered for her heartbreaking storyline in Act 1 of Les Misérables, Fantine is a mother on a mission. Brought to life originally in the Victor Hugo novel of the same name, Fantine's tragic demise is a result of a series of desperate attempts to save her child. Abandoned, penniless, and dying, Fantine stops at nothing to give Cosette a fighting chance, and in the end, makes the ultimate sacrifice.

Most Motherly Musical Moments:

"Monsieur, don't mock me now, I pray

It's hard enough I've lost my pride

You let your foreman send me away

Yes, you were there, and turned aside

I never did no wrong

My daughter's close to dying

If there's a God above

He'd let me die instead"

-Fantine's Arrest

"Come to me, Cosette, the light is fading

Don't you see the evening star appearing?

Come to me, and rest against my shoulder

How fast the minutes fly away and every minute colder.

Hurry near, another day is dying

Don't you hear, the winter wind is crying?

There's a darkness which comes without a warning

But I will sing you lullabies and wake you in the morning."

-Fantine's Death: Come to Me

If She Was a Flower...

Fantine would most certainly be a chrysanthemum- hardy, and capable of withstanding the cold and weathering a storm.

1-800-Flowers.com offers truly original floral arrangements, plants and unique gifts to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, everyday occasions, and seasonal holidays, and to deliver comfort during times of grief. Backed by a caring team obsessed with service, 1-800-Flowers.com provides customers thoughtful ways to express themselves and connect with the most important people in their lives.