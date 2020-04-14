The Metropolitan Opera to Stream LA TRAVIATA and More in Week 6 of of Nightly Met Opera Streams
The Met has announced the Week 6 schedule for its Nightly Met Opera Streams, a free series of encore Live in HD presentations streamed on the company website during the coronavirus closure. Each opera streamed on Fridays will be chosen by viewers; the second Viewers' Choice title to be screened is Verdi's La Traviata, starring Natalie Dessay in the title role, Matthew Polenzani as Alfredo, and Dmitri Hvorostovsky as Germont.
All Nightly Met Opera Streams begin at 7:30pm and remain available via metopera.org for 23 hours. The performance are also accessible on all Met Opera on Demand apps.
"We'd like to provide some grand opera solace to opera lovers in these extraordinarily difficult times," said Met General Manager Peter Gelb. "Every night, we'll be offering a different complete operatic gem from our collection of HD presentations from the past 14 years."
Here is the schedule for the sixth week of streams:
Monday, April 20 - R. Strauss's Elektra
Conducted by Esa-Pekka Salonen, starring Nina Stemme, Adrianne Pieczonka, Waltraud Meier, and Eric Owens. Transmitted live on April 30, 2016.
Tuesday, April 21 - Puccini's Tosca
Conducted by Emmanuel Villaume, starring Sonya Yoncheva, Vittorio Grigolo, and Željko Lučić. Transmitted live on January 27, 2018.
Wednesday, April 22 - Offenbach's Les Contes d'Hoffmann
Conducted by James Levine, starring Anna Netrebko, Kathleen Kim, Ekaterina Gubanova, Joseph Calleja, and Alan Held. Transmitted live on December 19, 2009.
Thursday, April 23 - Lehar's The Merry Widow
Conducted by Sir Andrew Davis, starring Renée Fleming, Kelli O'Hara, and Nathan Gunn. Transmitted live on January 17, 2015.
Friday, April 24 - Verdi's La Traviata
Conducted by Fabio Luisi, starring Natalie Dessay, Matthew Polenzani, and Dmitri Hvorostovsky. Transmitted live on April 14, 2012.
Saturday, April 25 - At-Home Gala (begins at 1pm)
More than 40 leading artists perform in a live stream from their homes around the world.
Sunday, April 26 - Rossini's La Cenerentola
Conducted by Fabio Luisi, starring Joyce DiDonato and Juan Diego Flórez. Transmitted live on May 10, 2014.
