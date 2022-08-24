The Met Opera Drops Vaccine Requirement For 2022/2023 Season; Masks Still Required

The Metropolitan Opera announced yesterday that for the 2022-2023 season, audiences will no longer be required to show proof of vaccination to attend a performance or event.

While inside the opera house, however, everyone will still be required to wear a properly fitting mask over their nose and mouth, except when eating or drinking in designated areas.

Acceptable face masks include tight-fitting cloth masks, surgical masks, or a more protective mask such as a KN95, KF94, or N95. Gaiters, bandanas, or masks with exhalation valves are not allowed.

The Met has also completed work to confirm that their air systems comply with city, state, and national Covid safety standards. Their HVAC systems have been evaluated by professional engineers to verify compliance with Covid safety guidelines.

