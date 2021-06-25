The McKittrick Hotel, Home to SLEEP NO MORE, Announces Opening of Gallow Green

The McKittrick Hotel (530 West 27th Street, NYC), home of Sleep No More, has announced the highly-anticipated return of its rooftop garden hideaway, Gallow Green. The popular seasonal bar and restaurant is now open for dinner and drinks on Wednesday - Sunday evenings.

The McKittrick's secret garden escape is in full bloom. The legendary hotel's rooftop is overflowing with fragrant flowers, herbs, and hanging vines that create a whimsical, dream-like setting. The outdoor space has plenty of intimate nooks for a romantic tÃªte-Ã -tÃªte as well as protection from the elements to accommodate guests rain or shine. Perfect for reuniting with friends, loved ones, and coworkers this summer.

Gallow Green has appeared on "best rooftop" lists for Business Insider, CondÃ© Nast Traveler, Esquire, Forbes, Eater, Grub Street, The Infatuation, and USA Today, as well as "most romantic" by Forbes, Glamour, GQ, Sunday Times UK, Gotham, InsideHook, Time Out New York and more.

Visitors can enjoy a seasonal selection of refreshing, hand-crafted cocktails. House signatures, the Sleep No More (pea flower-infused vodka, elderflower, and rosÃ© cider) and Gallow Green (bourbon, blue curaÃ§ao, citrus, and ginger), are named after the hotel and its residents. FrozÃ© on tap, wine by the glass and bottle, local seasonal draft beers, and bottled ciders are also available to sip all summer long.

The dinner menu is expertly prepared by the hotel's Executive Chef, Pascal Le Seac'h. Originally from France, Le Seac'h has been cooking professionally in New York City for more than two decades. He first trained at the Michelin 2-Star Chantecler in Nice, France. Over the course of his distinguished career, he has had the honor of working with awarded chefs such as Daniel Boulud at his namesake restaurant, Daniel, and Jean Michel at Park Bistro. He has also helmed the stoves for well-known restaurateurs such as AndrÃ© Balazs at The Sunset Beach Resort and Keith McNally at Balthazar and Pastis.

The menu includes returning favorites like the Lobster Roll, served on a toasty buttered potato roll with fresh Old Bay chips, and the GG Burger, made with a special blend of DeBragga steak cuts, homemade pickles, and bacon marmalade with fries.

New menu highlights include a Fattoush salad with diced vegetables, chickpeas, fresh mint, and crispy strips of naan lightly dressed in yogurt, and Banh Mi sandwich made with maple-soy glazed pork belly and pickled vegetables on a baguette.

Raw Bar selections, lightly fried Calamari, and a gorgeous CruditÃ© Bowl provide plenty of sharable options, while the dessert menu features a silky Orange Panna Cotta and Sorbet & Ice Cream by Il Laboratorio del Gelato.

Visit www.mckittrickhotel.com/gallow-green for menus, reservations, or to customize a private gathering.

As New York continues to re-open, The McKittrick Hotel looks forward to welcoming guests back to its award-winning Sleep No More, as well as Manderley Bar and The Club Car performing arts venues.

Gallow Green is located at The McKittrick Hotel at 542 West 27th Street, New York, NY 10001. For additional information, visit www.mckittrickhotel.com or call 212-904-1880.