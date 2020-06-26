The Martin E. Segal Theatre Center Announces SEGAL TALKS Week 14

The Martin E. Segal Theatre Center has announced the 14th weekly line-up of its new global series, SEGAL TALKS, which was conceived, created and curated by Frank Hentschker in March 2020. New York, US, and international theatre artists, curators, researchers, and academics will talk daily for one hour with Segal Center's director, Frank Hentschker, about life and art in the Time of Corona and speak about challenges, sorrows, and hopes for the new Weltzustand- the State of the World. The Segal Center is the only theatre institution in NYC and the US creating original content.

The newly introduced ad-free SEGAL TALKS will be live-streamed in English from Monday to Friday on HowlRound Theatre Commons [howlround.com] and on the Segal Center Facebook [facebook.com]. All the previous SEGAL TALKS will be found on HowlRound [howlround.com], the Segal Center Facebook [facebook.com], and the Segal Center YouTube Channel [youtube.com]. The Segal Theatre Center will raise money for theatre artists and companies. This program is in collaboration with HowlRound Theatre Commons, based at Emerson College.

SEGAL TALKS has been made possible by the support of Susan and Jack Rudin(†), the Hearst Foundation, and Marvin Carlson, Sidney E. Cohn Chair, The Graduate Center CUNY.

SEGAL TALKS WEEK 14 SCHEDULE

MONDAY, JUNE 29, 2020

12 noon EDT

Kemi Ilesanmi & Ebony Noelle Golden

Join us for an update on the situation for theatre artists in NYC. [howlround.com]

Kemi Ilesanmi is the Executive Director of The Laundromat Project, which advances artists and neighbors as change agents in their own communities. She is inspired by the immense possibilities for joyful justice at the intersection of arts and community. She has previously worked at Creative Capital Foundation and Walker Art Center. In 2015, she was appointed by the Mayor of New York City to the Cultural Affairs Advisory Commission. She has been honored by the Metropolitan Museum and Project for Empty Space. She serves on the boards of the Joan Mitchell Foundation and The Broad Room. A graduate of Smith College, NYU, and Coro Leadership NY, she is also a Sterling Network Fellow.

Ebony Noelle Golden is an artist, scholar, and culture strategist from Houston, TX and currently based in Harlem. She devises site-specific ceremonies, live art installations, creative collaborations, and arts experiments that explore and radically imagine viable strategies for collective black liberation. In 2020, Ebony launched Jupiter Performance Studio (JPS) which serves as a hub for the study of diasporic black performance traditions. JPS is integral to the development of a five-part theatrical ceremony that will be developed and produced over the next three years with partners in Harlem, Brooklyn, Durham, and Ashfield, Massachusetts. In 2009, Ebony founded Betty's Daughter Arts Collaborative, a culture consultancy and arts accelerator, that devises systems, strategies, and solutions for and with education, arts, culture, and community groups globally. Golden's current projects include: Jubilee 11213 (in partnership with Weeksville Heritage Center and generously supported by Creative Capital, Coalition of Theaters of Color, and Black Spatial Relics), freedom/conjure/black, and In The Name Of (commissioned by Apollo Theatre and generously supported by Double Edge Theatre, Toshi Reagon, Network of Ensemble Theatres, and Hi-Arts).

TUESDAY, JUNE 30, 2020

12 noon EDT

Gianina Cărbunariu & Jeton Neziraj

Join us for an update on the situation for theatre artists in Romania and Kosovo. [howlround.com]

Gianina Cărbunariu is a director, playwright, manager of the Teatrul Tineretului, and curator of the theater festival in Piatra Neamț (since 2017). Her fictional scripts are usually inspired by well-documented interviews and archival research. Her performances have been staged by independent production associations, such as dramAcum and Piese Refractare, but also in collaboration with state theaters in Romania (the National Theater in Sibiu, the Odeon Theater and the Small Theatre in Bucharest, and the Hungarian State Theater) and abroad (the Centro Dramatico Nacional in Madrid, the Emilia Romagna Fondazione (ERT) in Modena, and the Kammerspiele Theater in Munich). She was invited to represent Romania at the Festival d'Avignon; her plays SOLITARITATE, which she wrote and directed, and THE TIGRE, which she wrote, were part of the official selection.

Jeton Neziraj is the Director of Qendra Multimedia [qendra.org], after serving as the Artistic Director of The National Theatre of Kosovo. He has written over 20 plays that have been staged, translated and published in more than 15 languages. As a playwright, he has worked or had his work presented at various theatres and companies including Volksbühne Berlin, La MaMa in New York, Volkstheater [volkstheater.at] Vienna, Piccolo Teatro di Milano, Vidy theater in Lausanne, National Theater of Wales [nationaltheatrewales.org], National Theater of Montenegro [cnp.me], Turkish National Theater - Istanbul, etc. His plays have won numerous prizes and have been performed in theatre festivals throughout Europe. The German theatre magazine Theater der Zeit and the German Radio Deutschlandfunk Kulturhave described him as 'Kafka of the Balkans', while Los Angeles Times called him "a world- class playwright who challenges our complacency at every twist and turn".

WEDNESDAY, JULY 1, 2020

12 noon EDT

Frédérique Aït-Touati

Join us for an update on the situation in France. [howlround.com]

Frédérique Aït-Touati is a theatre director and historian, she explores the links between science, literature and politics. Fellow of the University of Oxford from 2007 to 2014, she is now a research fellow at the CNRS, member of the Center for Research on Arts and Language at the School of Advanced Studies in Social Sciences in Paris. Her books include Fictions of the Cosmos (2011), Contes de la Lune (2011), Le Monde en images (2015), and Terra Forma (2019). Her theatre work deals with ecological issues (Gaïa Global Circus, Le Théâtre des Négociations, INSIDE, Moving Earths) within her company Zone Critique and has been presented in Nanterre-Amandiers, théâtre de l'Odéon, Centre Pompidou, Kaaitheater de Bruxelles, as well as New York (The Kitchen, The Signature Theatre), Berlin (HAU, Berliner Festspiele) or Taipei.

THURSDAY, JULY 2, 2020

12 noon EDT

Iman Aoun

Join us for an update on the situation for theatre artists in Palestine. [howlround.com]

Iman Aoun is an award wining actress, director and dramaturge. She has an extensive record on stage and behind the scenes as a producer. In 1991 Aoun co-founded ASHTAR Theatre in Jerusalem, and has been instrumental in directing and devising several productions for the company. An internationally recognized theatre trainer specialized in Theatre of the Oppressed techniques. Over 33 years of her career, she acted and directed in 44 plays, 8 local and international movies and 4 TV series.

FRIDAY, JULY 3, 2020

12 noon EDT

Sakina Deer & Evoné Walters

Join us for an update on the situation for theatre artists in Jamaica. [howlround.com]

Sakina Deer is an Actress, Singer and Television Personality. Ms. Deer started her performance career with the Jamaica Musical Theatre, when she played Dorothy in The Wiz. She has done theatrical productions with Basil Dawkins and Jambiz International to include For Better or Worse, Dirty Diana, Saving Alligator and Straight Jacket? and was awarded the International Theatre Institute's coveted Actor Boy Award for Best Supporting Actress twice in Patrick Brown's If There's A Will, There's A Wife in 2014 and Straight Jacket 2019. Deer was featured in Storm Saulter's awarding film Sprinter and Jon Elliot Film, Dope Fiend. She is the co-host on Television Jamaica popular morning show Weekend Smile Jamaica and a proud mom.

Evoné Walters is a graduate of the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts, School of Drama in Kingston, Jamaica. She has over 10 years of experience in the industry. She has worn hats such as stage manager, tv show production manager, radio producer and project coordinator. Currently, she is a creative entrepreneur, theatre director and producer. She is the founder and managing director of Artribute Performing Arts, a company focused on using the arts as a medium of learning. Artribute's main service is staging secondary school English Literature texts as plays for students preparing for school exit examinations. Evoné is also proficient in using the arts as a vehicle for social and emotional change focusing on regressed behaviour in youths. Her passions also include the building of the creative industry in Jamaica and the education of creative entrepreneurs.

