The MTA Tries to Save You From Unexpected Delays With New App

Could the MTA have found the solution to unexpected subway delays? We sure hope so!

The MTA has released an app, according to TimeOut, that could change the game. MYmta, available on Apple and Android devices, provides an interface that displays arrival and service information for subways, buses, and commuter trains. The app will report all delays, and explain why they are happening.

The app tracks escalator and elevator outages in real-time as well, improving the experience of the city's disabled population. The MTA plans to add status updates on the city's bridges and tunnels as well.

The app was tested among 2,000 riders earlier this year and has now released its public beta version which can be downloaded now, from the Apple App Store, as well as the Google Play Store.

Read more on TimeOut.

