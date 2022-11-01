The LaughtHER Collective to Bring Stellar Roster Of Womxn+ And Diversity To The New York Comedy Festival
"Get HERd+ in Comedy!" is a Panel / Q+A that will provide a rare opportunity to hear from a group of underrepresented comedians.
The LaughtHER Collective is an organization on a mission to amplify womxn+ and diversity using the tools and techniques of comedy. This fast-rising organization, founded by Christi Chiello & Hope D, has already been featured in Time Out NY and offers one-of-a-kind workshops, skill development & (an impressive) community of stand up heavy hitters.
On Sunday November 13th TLC can add The New York Comedy Festival to their rapidly growing list of credentials.
"Get HERd+ in Comedy!" is a Panel / Q+A that will provide a rare opportunity to hear from a group of underrepresented comedians and learn first-hand their unique routes to success. Panelists include Robby Hoffman (Showtime, The Chris Gethard Show), Jes Tom (Netflix, Hulu, HBOMax), Brittany Carney (Comedy Cellar Regular, That Damn Michael Che) and Sydnee Washington (Emmy Nominated Actress, How to Start a Fire). Christi and Hope will moderate and host a networking event post-panel.
Whether you're a comedian yourself or a fan of comedy, you don't want to miss this event taking place at NYC comedy staple The Stand. The LaughtHER Collective invites any and all to join their Collective, share resources and amplify each other! Go for the laughs - stay for the community!
Link for Tickets: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2206814®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fnycomedyfestival.com%2Flineup%2Fthe-laughther-collective-presents-get-herd-in-comedy%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1
More Hot Stories For You
November 1, 2022
Abingdon Theatre Company rang in their 30th anniversary at their annual gala on October 24 at The Edison Ballroom. Stars came out to celebrate Abingdon’s milestone 30th anniversary as ATC honored Legacy Award Recipient Tony Award winner David Zippel and ATC Board President DMW Greer. See photos from the event here!
Andrew Burnap, Phillipa Soo & Jordan Donica to Star in CAMELOT at Lincoln Center Theater
November 1, 2022
Lincoln Center Theater has announced that Andrew Burnap will be Arthur, Phillipa Soo will be Guenevere, and Jordan Donica will be Lancelot Du Lac in its new version of Lerner & Loewe's Camelot, a fresh take on the classic tale.
Anthony Rapp Will Bring His Show WITHOUT YOU Off-Broadway in 2023
November 1, 2022
RENT star Anthony Rapp is bringing his show Without You to New World Stages in 2023. Performances will begin on January 14, with tickets on sale beginning on November 3.
Derek Klena, Auli'i Cravalho, and Nathan Gunn Join SUNSET BOULEVARD at the Kennedy Center Starring Stephanie J. Block
November 1, 2022
Additional casting has been announced joining Tony Award winner Stephanie J. Block in the Broadway Center Stage production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard.
FUNNY GIRL, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, and More Set For 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
November 1, 2022
The lineup has been announced for this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, featuring many of your Broadway favorites! The 2022 lineup includes Lea Michele and the cast of Funny Girl, as well as the casts of A Beautiful Noise, Some Like It Hot, and The Lion King.