The LaughtHER Collective to Bring Stellar Roster Of Womxn+ And Diversity To The New York Comedy Festival

The LaughtHER Collective is an organization on a mission to amplify womxn+ and diversity using the tools and techniques of comedy. This fast-rising organization, founded by Christi Chiello & Hope D, has already been featured in Time Out NY and offers one-of-a-kind workshops, skill development & (an impressive) community of stand up heavy hitters.

On Sunday November 13th TLC can add The New York Comedy Festival to their rapidly growing list of credentials.

"Get HERd+ in Comedy!" is a Panel / Q+A that will provide a rare opportunity to hear from a group of underrepresented comedians and learn first-hand their unique routes to success. Panelists include Robby Hoffman (Showtime, The Chris Gethard Show), Jes Tom (Netflix, Hulu, HBOMax), Brittany Carney (Comedy Cellar Regular, That Damn Michael Che) and Sydnee Washington (Emmy Nominated Actress, How to Start a Fire). Christi and Hope will moderate and host a networking event post-panel.

Whether you're a comedian yourself or a fan of comedy, you don't want to miss this event taking place at NYC comedy staple The Stand. The LaughtHER Collective invites any and all to join their Collective, share resources and amplify each other! Go for the laughs - stay for the community!

Link for Tickets: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2206814®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fnycomedyfestival.com%2Flineup%2Fthe-laughther-collective-presents-get-herd-in-comedy%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1