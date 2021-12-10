The Knights to Play Schubert, Vaughan Williams, Gottschalk & Montgomery At 92Y

The 92nd Street Y will present The Knights playing Schubert, Vaughan Williams, and more on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 8pm ET as part of its fall classical music season, its first fully in-person season since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The concert will also be available via livestream and available for 72 hours from time of broadcast. Tickets for both the in-person and livestream options are $20-$45 and are available at 92y.org/event/the-knights-play-schubert.

The dynamic young Brooklyn-based orchestral collective The Knights is reimagining classical music programming and performance and leaving audiences ecstatic along the way. The ensemble's expansive artistic vision has earned them critical acclaim, a Grammy nomination, concert tours alongside artists including Yo-Yo Ma, and more.

92Y's Ensemble in Residence for the 2021-22 season, The Knights joins us for the first of three concerts this fall and spring with the kind of inspired program that is their hallmark. At the center of the concert are two beloved core classical works - Schubert's ominous, radiant and magnificent "Unfinished" Symphony, and Vaughan Williams' haunting and exquisite The Lark Ascending, featuring The Knights' superb Colin Jacobson as violin soloist. Bookending the works are Records from a Vanishing City, an evocative contemporary tone poem with roots in an Angolan lullaby by acclaimed composer and violinist Jessie Montgomery, and the celebratory second symphony by Louis Moreau Gottschalk. The program traverses Manhattan's Lower East Side in the 1990s and Vienna in the 1820s, illuminates themes of renewal and rebirth, and highlights echoes of Schubert in the work of a Creole-influenced composer, all showcasing the very essence of this thrilling ensemble.

The program includes:

Jessie Montgomery, Records from a Vanishing City

Schubert, Symphony No. 8 in B Minor, D. 759 "Unfinished"

Vaughan Williams, The Lark Ascending

Gottschalk, Symphony No. 2 "À Montevideo"

Eric Jacobsen, conductor

Colin Jacobsen, violin

Comprising 14 concerts performed in 92Y's historic Kaufmann Concert Hall, the fall season includes two appearances by world-renowned pianist Richard Goode; an all-Rossini program from tenors Lawrence Brownlee and Michael Spyres; the first performance by The Knights as 92Y's inaugural Ensemble in Residence; the 92Y debuts of rising star violinist Randall Goosby, intrepid cellist Seth Parker Woods, and the Grammy Award-nominated Aizuri Quartet; guitarist Ana Vidovic; MacArthur "Genius" Award winner and pianist Jeremy Denk, and others, performing a diverse group of repertoire which includes works of Eleanor Alberga, Johann Sebastian Bach, Joseph Boulogne, Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Jessie Montgomery, César Franck, Florence Price, Louis Moreau Gottschalk, and more.

A full list of performances and dates are listed below. Concerts are for fully vaccinated audiences. For more information, including purchasing tickets and COVID-19 protocols for in-person performances, please visit 92Y.org/Concerts.

The Marshall Weinberg Fall 2021 Classical Music Season continues with:

MARC-ANDRÉ HAMELIN, piano

Sunday, December 12, 2021, 3 PM

C.P.E. Bach, Suite in E Minor, Wq. 6/12

G. Catoire, Quatre Morceaux, Op. 12

Beethoven, Sonata No. 29 in B-flat Major, Op. 106 "Hammerklavier"

Concert also available via livestream and available for 72 hours from time of broadcast.

CONRAD TAO, piano

Saturday, December 18, 2021, 8 PM

John Adams, China Gates

Bach, Wenn wir in höchsten Nöten sein, BWV 641

Schumann, Kinderszenen, Op. 15

Conrad Tao, Keyed In (NY Premiere; 92Y co-commission)

Beethoven, Piano Sonata No. 31 in A-flat Major, Op. 110

Interspersed with short works of Conrad Tao, Jason Eckardt, and Fred Hersch

Concert also available via livestream and available for 72 hours from time of broadcast.