The KBO Theatre Co to Present New Play Reading TWO CENTS at Bay Street Theater

"Two Cents" by Amy Nicole is directed by Angie Kristic.

By: Nov. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch the 35 Best Broadway Performances from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Photo 1 Video: Watch the 35 Best Broadway Performances from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
How Often Do Broadway Flops Return as a Hit? Photo 2 How Often Do Broadway Flops Return as a Hit?
Video: SHUCKED Cast Performs 'Corn' & 'Independently Owned' at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Photo 3 Video: SHUCKED Cast Performs at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Video: & JULIET Is Pop Perfection at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Photo 4 Video: & JULIET Is Pop Perfection at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The KBO Theatre Co will present a new play reading of "Two Cents" by Amy Nicole ("Hello Sunshine") directed and co-produced by three time Off Bway award nominated director Angie Kristic "Cherchez La Femme: The Musical" (LaMaMa) "Birthday Boy", "Music Between Us" (Dramatists Guild) will be presented at The Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts on December 10th at 1:30pm. "Two Cents" had it's premiere last year at The Zephyr Theatre in West Hollywood, CA and The Revelation Gallery in Greenwich Village, NY.

"Two Cents" a story about a young woman's search for answers leads her to New Orleans and a chance encounter with a mysterious stranger features a dynamic cast and a Q & A to follow!

The KBO Theatre Company, a Manhattan based multi-award nominated, page to the stage theatre troupe founded by Artistic Director, Angie Kristic specializes in new works as staged readings and showcase productions and have been a part of numerous festivals in NY, LA, UK and Paris, France.

Tickets for "Two Cents" can be purchased thru the eventbrite link.

Click Here




RELATED STORIES

1
A Holiday Celebration Honoring Jimmy Buffett to be Presented at Bay Street Theater Photo
A Holiday Celebration Honoring Jimmy Buffett to be Presented at Bay Street Theater

Join us for a holiday celebration honoring Jimmy Buffett at Bay Street Theater! Enjoy performances of holiday and Buffett favorites by Sarah Conway and Joe Lauro on Monday, December 18th at 7:30 PM.

2
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards; FEVER/DREAM Lead Photo
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards; FEVER/DREAM Leads Best Play!

Happy Holidays! The latest wave of standings have been announced as of Monday, November 27th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

3
Review: DISNEYS BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at the John W. Engeman Theatre Photo
Review: DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at the John W. Engeman Theatre

What did our critic think of DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at John W. Engeman Theatre?

4
Canta Libre Chamber Ensemble Will Perform in Concert at Huntingtons Heckscher Museum of Ar Photo
Canta Libre Chamber Ensemble Will Perform in Concert at Huntington's Heckscher Museum of Art

The acclaimed Canta Libre Chamber Ensemble will present a concert of music for flute, strings and harp, on Friday, December 1 @ 7 PM at Heckscher Museum of Art, 2 Prime Avenue in Huntington, NY.

More Hot Stories For You

Photo: SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL Releases Special Edition Broadway Parody Poster to Benefit Sesame WorkshopPhoto: SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL Releases Special Edition Broadway Parody Poster to Benefit Sesame Workshop
Eddie Izzard Will Return to New York in Solo Production of HAMLET in January 2024Eddie Izzard Will Return to New York in Solo Production of HAMLET in January 2024
THE LION KING Will Welcome New 'Young Nala' and 'Young Simba' Next WeekTHE LION KING Will Welcome New 'Young Nala' and 'Young Simba' Next Week
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 28th, 2023Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 28th, 2023

Videos

The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere Video
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere
Photos & Get a First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at Bucks County Playhouse Video
Photos & Get a First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at Bucks County Playhouse
Exclusive: Watch Teal Wicks Sing 'Back to Before' in RAGTIME at Signature Theatre Video
Exclusive: Watch Teal Wicks Sing 'Back to Before' in RAGTIME at Signature Theatre
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central THE BOOK OF MORMON
I NEED THAT
CHICAGO
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SIX
MJ THE MUSICAL

Recommended For You