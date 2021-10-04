The Joyce Theater Presents LUCINDA CHILDS: DANCE

The Joyce Theater Foundation welcomes the return of one of America's greatest modern choreographers, Lucinda Childs, with her masterpiece of modern choreography, DANCE. The signature work, featuring the original commissioned score by Philip Glass and film decor by Sol LeWitt, will play The Joyce Theater from October 19-24.

Tickets, ranging in price from $10-$65, can be purchased at www.Joyce.org, or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street. For more information and to read about The Joyce Theater's detailed health and safety protocols, including required face-coverings and proof-of-vaccination policies, please visit www.Joyce.org.

A pillar of modern dance for over five decades, Lucinda Childs set herself apart in the vibrant New York arts scene with her 1979 moving monument to minimalism, DANCE. More than 40 years later, this masterful collaboration between three pioneering artists proves its endurance and importance yet again in a rare remounting at The Joyce Theater. An exploration of repetition and precise geometric patterns, the nine dancers move in perfect synchrony with projections of the original company, the only film work designed by prolific artist Sol LeWitt. Set to the elegant and intricate original commissioned score by Philip Glass, DANCE is a complex, seamless marriage of sound, space, and time that has mesmerized audiences the world over.

DANCE will be performed by Robert Burke, Katie Dorn, Kyle Gerry, Sarah Hillmon, Sharon Milanese, Matt Pardo, Lonnie Poupard Jr., Caitlin Scranton, and Shakirah Stewart, and is produced by The Blanket.

Lucinda Childs began her career at the Judson Dance Theater in New York in 1963. Since forming her dance company ten years later, she has created over fifty works, both solo and ensemble. In 1976, she was featured in the landmark avant-garde opera Einstein on the Beach by Philip Glass and Robert Wilson, for which she won an Obie Award. She subsequently appeared in a number of Wilson's productions, most recently his production of Arvo Part's Adam's Passion, and also recorded spoken text and collaborated on the choreography for Letter to a Man, based on Nijinsky's diaries and performed by Mikhail Baryshnikov. In 1979, Childs choreographed one of her most enduring works, Dance, which continues to tour internationally and has been added to the repertory of Lyon Opera Ballet, for which she choreographed Beethoven's Grande Fugue. In 2015, she revived Available Light, created in 1983 with music by John Adams and a split-level set by Frank Gehry. In 2016, in an exhibit titled Nothing Personal, her choreographic scores were shown at the Thaddeus Ropac Gallery in collaboration with the Centre Nationale de la Danse, to which she has donated her archive. In November 2018, Childs' company performed some of her early work as part of the exhibition Judson Dance Theater: The Work Is Never Done at the Museum of Modern Art in New York. In 2019, Childs created a solo evening for dancer Wendy Whelan in collaboration with cellist Maya Beiser to the music The Day and World to Come by David Lang, which premiered at Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival. Since 1981, Childs has choreographed over thirty works for major ballet companies, including Paris Opera Ballet and Les Ballets de Monte Carlo. She has also directed and choreographed a number of contemporary and eighteenth-century operas, including Gluck's Orfeo ed Euridice, Stravinsky's Oedipe, Vivaldi's Farnace, and Handel's Alessandro.

Childs is the recipient of numerous awards. She holds the rank of Commandeur in France's Ordre des Arts et des Lettres and in 2017, she received the Golden Lion awards from the Venice Biennale and the Samuel H. Scripps American Dance Festival award for lifetime achievement. She was recently inducted into the Hall of Fame of the National Museum of Dance in Saratoga Springs, New York.

The Joyce Theater presents Lucinda Childs' Dance from October 19-24. Tickets, ranging in price from $10-$65, can be purchased at www.Joyce.org, or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street.

For more information and to read about The Joyce Theater's detailed health and safety protocols, including required face-coverings and proof-of-vaccination policies, please visit www.Joyce.org.