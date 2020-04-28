The Joyce Theater Cancels Kids Dance 2020
The Joyce Theater cancels Kids Dance 2020:
"We are sorry to announce that we are cancelling our Kids Dance season at The Joyce Theater, which had been scheduled for June 4-7, 2020. It will not be rescheduled for a later date.
The health and safety of our students, our staff, and our supporters are of the utmost importance to us here at Ballet Tech. But, coronavirus-related closures of school buildings, restrictions on public gatherings, the disruption of the students' rehearsal schedule, and the NYS PAUSE have made this decision not one of our own choosing -- it is simply the reality of our circumstances.
We know how disappointing this is. Our students have put so much effort into the rehearsal process and it's crushing that they will not have the opportunity to perform.
If you have already purchased tickets to the June performances, you will be getting an email from the Joyce with information about how to get a refund.
In this difficult time, we truly appreciate your support of Ballet Tech.
For a sample of what might have been, here's an excerpt of a ballet that was to have been revived for the June 2020 season: Eliot Feld's A Yankee Doodle (as danced onstage at The Joyce Theater in 2015 by the students of Ballet Tech). Enjoy!"
