The Jewish Museum Hosts a Performance of A SHAYNA MAIDEL International Holocaust Remembrance Day

Monday, January 27 is International Holocaust Remembrance Day. This year commemorates the 75th Anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz in 1945.

To mark this day, the Jewish Museum will present a special performative reading of Barbara Lebow's moving 1984 play, A Shayna Maidel. The story of two Polish-born Jewish sisters who reunite after being separated as children prior to World War II and the Holocaust, the reading features Amy Greenspan, Lauren Weinberg, Gregory Mullavey, Michael Goldstein, Zoë Helm, and Dee Pelletier; and is directed by Jeffrey B. Moss. This program, which begins at 2pm, is co-presented by National Jewish Theater Foundation's Holocaust Theater International Initiative / Remembrance Day Play Readings Program.

Tickets are $20 for the general public and $16 for students and seniors (Jewish Museum members can attend for free). Tickets can be reserved at: https://thejewishmuseum.org/calendar/events/2020/01/27/performance-maidel-012720





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You