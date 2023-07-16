The JC Players to Present YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN in August

Performances run from August 4 through August 13.

By: Jul. 16, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023
SCHMIGADOON, Annaleigh Ashford & More Receive 2023 Emmy Nominations - Full List of Nominee Photo 2 2023 Emmy Nominations - See the Full List of Nominees!
Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS Adoption Event Photo 3 Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS
West End CABARET Revival Is Coming to Broadway Photo 4 West End CABARET Revival Is Coming to Broadway

The JC Players to Present YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN in August

The JC Players is bringing musical comedy to Queens this August, with a production of YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN. This musical theater extravaganza, based on the movie by the same name, is written by the great Mel Brooks and includes plenty of song, dance and laughter.

JC Players, which has been producing musical theater in Queens since 1995, is known for bringing talented actors of all ages to the stage. This year's production features multiple generations, both on stage and backstage, making it an even more joyous experience. JC Players also is a family of families, as several sets of parents and children are part of the production together.

Longtime Queens director Barbara Auriemma and musical director Frank Auriemma are once again at the helm this year, working with choreographer Christine Hinz, stage manager Julia Marshall and costume designer Amy Ellis.

Leading the cast this year is Andrés Luke Caamal, playing Dr. Frederick Frankenstein, the scientist who heads to his Grandfather Victor's Transylvania castle, where he meets up with assistants Igor (Jen Silverman), Inga (Hannah Brown) and Frau Blucher (Christine Hinz). Together, they try to make a creature, and hilarity ensues. Playing both Elizabeth and Victor is Alicia Brosky, while the Monster will be performed by Charles P. Hinz. Rounding out the cast is Charles Hinz, playing Inspector Kemp, Joseph Montano playing the Hermit and Melanie Pozarycki playing Ziggy.

Young Frankenstein will be performed at Glendale-Maspeth United Methodist Church, 66-14 Central Avenue, Glendale, on Friday August 4 at 8 p.m., Saturday August 5 at 8 p.m. and Sunday August 6 at 3 p.m. It will also be performed at the Community United Methodist Church, 75-27 Metropolitan Avenue, Middle Village, on Saturday August 12 at 8 p.m. and Sunday August 13 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $22 for adults, $20 for children and seniors.

You can reserve tickets online at Click Here




RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Watch Andre De Shields Sing Whod Do the Dirty? from Jim Steinman and Barry Keatings Photo
Video: Watch Andre De Shields Sing 'Who'd Do the Dirty?' from Jim Steinman and Barry Keating's RHINEGOLD

Watch Andre De Shields sing 'Who'd Do the Dirty?' from Jim Steinman and Barry Keating’s RHINEGOLD on Backstage Pass with Lia Chang!

2
Video: Arielle Jacobs, Lea Salonga, Jose Llana, and More Talk HERE LIES LOVE on CBS Sunday Photo
Video: Arielle Jacobs, Lea Salonga, Jose Llana, and More Talk HERE LIES LOVE on CBS Sunday Morning

Watch the cast and creative team of Here Lies Love discuss the Marcos regime and bringing a disco-pop musical to Broadway on CBS Sunday Morning.

3
Video: Gabrielle Mariella Breaks Down Her Broadway Impressions Photo
Video: Gabrielle Mariella Breaks Down Her Broadway Impressions

Watch Gabrielle Mariella break down her impressions of Idina Menzel, Kristin Chenoweth, Mandy Gonzalez, Carolee Carmello, and more!

4
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- How To Succeed In Spring Awakening with Robi Hager Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- How To Succeed In Spring Awakening with Robi Hager

In this episode, Jayke is joined by Bway performer, teacher, and composer, Robi Hager! They chat about his incredible career on Broadway, having been in the original Bway company of Spring Awakening, as well as How To Succeed, Doctor Shivago, and Bye Bye Birdie.

More Hot Stories For You

Video: Arielle Jacobs, Lea Salonga, Jose Llana, and More Talk HERE LIES LOVE on CBS Sunday MorningVideo: Arielle Jacobs, Lea Salonga, Jose Llana, and More Talk HERE LIES LOVE on CBS Sunday Morning
Video: Gabrielle Mariella Breaks Down Her Broadway ImpressionsVideo: Gabrielle Mariella Breaks Down Her Broadway Impressions
Listen: Patti LuPone Talks Leaving Broadway and Taking Cell Phones on NPR's WAIT WAIT...DON'T TELL MEListen: Patti LuPone Talks Leaving Broadway and Taking Cell Phones on NPR's WAIT WAIT...DON'T TELL ME
Broadway Jukebox: The Music of Kander & EbbBroadway Jukebox: The Music of Kander & Ebb

Videos

Video: Watch Andre De Shields Sing 'Who'd Do the Dirty?' from Jim Steinman and Barry Keating's RHINEGOLD Video Video: Watch Andre De Shields Sing 'Who'd Do the Dirty?' from Jim Steinman and Barry Keating's RHINEGOLD
Arielle Jacobs, Lea Salonga, Jose Llana, and More Talk HERE LIES LOVE on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Arielle Jacobs, Lea Salonga, Jose Llana, and More Talk HERE LIES LOVE on CBS Sunday Morning
Gabrielle Mariella Breaks Down Her Broadway Impressions Video
Gabrielle Mariella Breaks Down Her Broadway Impressions
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel LET'S CALL HER PATTY
SWEENEY TODD
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
Ticket CentralPixel THE COTTAGE
SOME LIKE IT HOT
GREY HOUSE

Recommended For You