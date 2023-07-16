The JC Players to Present YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN in August

The JC Players is bringing musical comedy to Queens this August, with a production of YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN. This musical theater extravaganza, based on the movie by the same name, is written by the great Mel Brooks and includes plenty of song, dance and laughter.

JC Players, which has been producing musical theater in Queens since 1995, is known for bringing talented actors of all ages to the stage. This year's production features multiple generations, both on stage and backstage, making it an even more joyous experience. JC Players also is a family of families, as several sets of parents and children are part of the production together.

Longtime Queens director Barbara Auriemma and musical director Frank Auriemma are once again at the helm this year, working with choreographer Christine Hinz, stage manager Julia Marshall and costume designer Amy Ellis.

Leading the cast this year is Andrés Luke Caamal, playing Dr. Frederick Frankenstein, the scientist who heads to his Grandfather Victor's Transylvania castle, where he meets up with assistants Igor (Jen Silverman), Inga (Hannah Brown) and Frau Blucher (Christine Hinz). Together, they try to make a creature, and hilarity ensues. Playing both Elizabeth and Victor is Alicia Brosky, while the Monster will be performed by Charles P. Hinz. Rounding out the cast is Charles Hinz, playing Inspector Kemp, Joseph Montano playing the Hermit and Melanie Pozarycki playing Ziggy.

Young Frankenstein will be performed at Glendale-Maspeth United Methodist Church, 66-14 Central Avenue, Glendale, on Friday August 4 at 8 p.m., Saturday August 5 at 8 p.m. and Sunday August 6 at 3 p.m. It will also be performed at the Community United Methodist Church, 75-27 Metropolitan Avenue, Middle Village, on Saturday August 12 at 8 p.m. and Sunday August 13 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $22 for adults, $20 for children and seniors.

You can reserve tickets online at Click Here