The Hippodrome Joins No Times Square Casino Coalition, Citing Risks To Office District

The Hippodrome, a Class A office building at 1120 Avenue of the Americas, has joined the No Times Square Casino Coalition. A leading example of the vibrant commercial office community that has helped buoy Midtown as an attractive place to work and do business, the Hippodrome opposes a casino because of its detrimental impact on attracting tenants to buildings.

“Times Square is thriving and hardly needs to experiment with this kind of development,” said Andy Gottesman, Principal of The Hippodrome. “In addition to the valid concerns expressed by others about congestion, disruption and questionable economic benefits, we underscore the likelihood of losing the delicate balance among office workers, theater-goers and tourists that has evolved over many years.”

Gottesman noted that even Steve Roth of Vornado, one of the biggest owners of New York City commercial real estate, gave up his pursuit of a casino license near Penn Station because he recognized that office tenants would not want to sign leases across the street from a casino.

The announcement follows recent news that all seven of IATSE's New York Theater Locals and the United Federation of Teachers joined the anti-casino coalition, as well as a poll showing that an overwhelming 71% of registered voters who live in and around Times Square are against opening a casino in the area.

The No Times Square Casino Coalition is comprised of residents, businesses, community organizations and stakeholders from the Times Square community who are committed to its long-term future and concerned about the significant negative impacts a casino would bring.

Members include: