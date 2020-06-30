The Foundation to Stream New Sketch Show

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Foundation, a sketch team and former UCBTNY Weekend Team is streaming a BRAND NEW sketch show in the style of SNL at Home on YouTube Live this Sunday at 8pm.

They will be featuring two of JFL's New Faces 2019 Tristan Griffin, and Thomas Whittington. Other cast members have also appeared in some of your favorite movies and TV shows Brittany Runs a Marathon, The Intern, High Maintenance, Pose, Crashing, The Other Two, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Our Cartoon President, Desus & Mero and more. Their writers have worked for ABC/Disney, Nickelodeon, Sesame Studios, Bleacher Report, The Truth Podcast, HQ Trivia, Billboard & more...

Check out a few of their latest videos below!

They will be collecting donations for The Innocence Project throughout the stream and after.

