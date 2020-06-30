The Foundation to Stream New Sketch Show
The Foundation, a sketch team and former UCBTNY Weekend Team is streaming a BRAND NEW sketch show in the style of SNL at Home on YouTube Live this Sunday at 8pm.
They will be featuring two of JFL's New Faces 2019 Tristan Griffin, and Thomas Whittington. Other cast members have also appeared in some of your favorite movies and TV shows Brittany Runs a Marathon, The Intern, High Maintenance, Pose, Crashing, The Other Two, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Our Cartoon President, Desus & Mero and more. Their writers have worked for ABC/Disney, Nickelodeon, Sesame Studios, Bleacher Report, The Truth Podcast, HQ Trivia, Billboard & more...
Check out a few of their latest videos below!
The Foundation does not need your selfies.
A post shared by The Foundation (@thefoundationcomedy) on Jun 18, 2020 at 7:32am PDT
They will be collecting donations for The Innocence Project throughout the stream and after.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Breaking: Broadway Shutdown Extends Until 2021
The Broadway League announced today that Broadway performances in New York City will be suspended through the remainder of 2020 due to COVID-19. The L...
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry and More from HAMILTON to Take Part in Virtual Cast Reunion
SiriusXM announced today that the original cast of 'Hamilton' will reunite for a special broadcast event. Hamilton Virtual Cast Reunion, hosted by Sir...
Exclusive: Lea Salonga Sings 'Part of Your World' as Part of the Seth Concert Series
Check out an exclusive clip of Lea Salonga singing Part of Your World from The Little Mermaid....
Rachel Cargle and Lin-Manuel Miranda Find Parallels Between HAMILTON Lyrics and Current-Day News Headlines
Rachel Cargle shared via Facebook, that she and Lin-Manuel Miranda worked together to find parallels between Hamilton lyrics and the current times to ...
VIDEOS: Original HAMILTON Cast Members, Jennifer Hudson, and Billy Porter on GLOBAL GOAL: UNITE FOR OUR FUTURE
Today, Global Citizen brought together a group of artists for a two-hour concert special, 'Global Goal: Unite For Our Future.' Among those appearing w...
VIDEO: Patti LuPone Perform 'Somewhere' From WEST SIDE STORY For POSE-A-THON
Patti LuPone performed 'Somewhere' from West Side Story during POSE-A-THON, an online event hosted by the cast and creatives of the FX series, Pose....