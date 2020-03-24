The Ensemblist To Release Daily Episodes of BROADWAY SHUTDOWN Podcast

The Ensemblist, the online advocate for talented artists working in theatre

ensembles has turned from a twice-weekly podcast to a daily podcast due to its COVID-19 coverage.

With almost half of Americans now asked to sequester in their homes, theatre artists across the country have found themselves out of work. New daily episodes of The Ensemblist podcast feature interviews with some of these artists, including Tatiana Loftin (Once on This Island National Tour), Jeanna de Waal (Diana: A True Musical Story), Christopher Henry Young (Hamilton in San Francisco), Jessica Rush (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) and more.

To subscribe to the now-daily podcast, follow or subscribe to The Ensemblist on Apple Podcasts or Spotify:



https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-ensemblist/id666897455

https://open.spotify.com/show/37ljHZLWRYAj8Xks0a7JCQ

For more information, visit TheEnsemblist.com/Podcasts.





