The Drama Book Shop to Host Catalina Florina Florescu and the Authors of BORDERLESS THALIA

The Drama Book Shop is hosting an exclusive in-person conversation with editor Catalina Florina Florescu and the authors of "Borderless Thalia: A Multilingual, Pandemic Comic Collection". This special event will feature authors Barbara Blatner, Sarah Congress, Tjaša Ferme, and Ornella Ohayon.

The collection was conceived during the pandemic as a coping mechanism and contains plays exclusively written by female-identified playwrights. The plays are presented in full version in English and partly translated into various languages, allowing readers to immerse themselves theatrically into several languages and forget about borders, politics of separation, and nonsense. The ultimate goal of the collection is to put Thalia, the goddess of comedy, on the spotlight. The female playwrights empower themselves and others through the healing powers of laughter, relaxation, and joie de vivre.

Dr. Catalina Florina Florescu, editor of the collection, holds a Ph.D. in Comparative Literature with a focus on Medical Humanities and teaches at Pace University and Stevens Institute of Technology. She also curates the new play festival at Jersey City Theater Center.

Ornella Ohayon, a Paris-raised playwright, screenwriter, and essayist, specializes in writing character-driven stories. Sarah Congress earned her BFA in Dramatic Writing from SUNY Purchase College and currently works at Columbia University School of the Arts as a Variable Hours Officer in the Dean's Office, as well as a Conversation Writer for Catalia Health. Tjaša Ferme, originally from Slovenia, is the Founder & Artistic Director of Transforma Theatre and the Creator of Theater in Science festival. Barbara Blatner is a retired writing professor who graduated from Vassar College, Boston University, and SUNY-Albany.

To attend this event, reserve your spot at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/borderless-thalia-a-multilingual-pandemic-comic-collection-tickets-582429070027

Please note that the purchase of "Borderless Thalia: A Multilingual, Pandemic Comic Collection" ($17.95) is required for entry.

Upon arrival, guests will be directed to the register to obtain their copy of the book and complete their admission.