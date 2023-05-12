The Drama Book Shop to Host Catalina Florina Florescu and the Authors of BORDERLESS THALIA

Upon arrival, guests will be directed to the register to obtain their copy of the book and complete their admission.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

BAD CINDERELLA Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 BAD CINDERELLA Announces Broadway Closing Date
The Girls Upstairs: Stories of 1998's Ill-Fated FOLLIES Photo 2 The Girls Upstairs: Stories of 1998's Ill-Fated FOLLIES
WOLF PLAY, TITANIQUE & More Win at the 2023 Lucille Lortel Awards Photo 3 2023 Lucille Lortel Award Winners Announced
Everything We Know So Far About the 76th Annual Tony Awards Photo 4 Everything We Know So Far About the 76th Annual Tony Awards

Everything We Know So Far About the 76th Annual Tony Awards

The Drama Book Shop is hosting an exclusive in-person conversation with editor Catalina Florina Florescu and the authors of "Borderless Thalia: A Multilingual, Pandemic Comic Collection". This special event will feature authors Barbara Blatner, Sarah Congress, Tjaša Ferme, and Ornella Ohayon.

The collection was conceived during the pandemic as a coping mechanism and contains plays exclusively written by female-identified playwrights. The plays are presented in full version in English and partly translated into various languages, allowing readers to immerse themselves theatrically into several languages and forget about borders, politics of separation, and nonsense. The ultimate goal of the collection is to put Thalia, the goddess of comedy, on the spotlight. The female playwrights empower themselves and others through the healing powers of laughter, relaxation, and joie de vivre.

Dr. Catalina Florina Florescu, editor of the collection, holds a Ph.D. in Comparative Literature with a focus on Medical Humanities and teaches at Pace University and Stevens Institute of Technology. She also curates the new play festival at Jersey City Theater Center.

Ornella Ohayon, a Paris-raised playwright, screenwriter, and essayist, specializes in writing character-driven stories. Sarah Congress earned her BFA in Dramatic Writing from SUNY Purchase College and currently works at Columbia University School of the Arts as a Variable Hours Officer in the Dean's Office, as well as a Conversation Writer for Catalia Health. Tjaša Ferme, originally from Slovenia, is the Founder & Artistic Director of Transforma Theatre and the Creator of Theater in Science festival. Barbara Blatner is a retired writing professor who graduated from Vassar College, Boston University, and SUNY-Albany.

To attend this event, reserve your spot at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/borderless-thalia-a-multilingual-pandemic-comic-collection-tickets-582429070027

Please note that the purchase of "Borderless Thalia: A Multilingual, Pandemic Comic Collection" ($17.95) is required for entry.

Upon arrival, guests will be directed to the register to obtain their copy of the book and complete their admission.



Placeholder
Vote Now


RELATED STORIES

Douglas Sills, Kara Lindsay & More to Star in GENIUS Staged Reading Photo
Douglas Sills, Kara Lindsay & More to Star in GENIUS Staged Reading

Ogunquit Playhouse will present a staged reading of GENIUS: A New Musical Comedy, which will be held on Friday, May 19.

Bareilles, McDonald & More to Present at The Drama League Awards Photo
Bareilles, McDonald & More to Present at The Drama League Awards

Tony Award winners Audra McDonald (Ohio State Murders), Ben Platt (Parade) and more will present the esteemed awards at the 89th Annual Drama League Awards.

Tickets to Shows to be Given to Service Members During Fleet Week Photo
Tickets to Shows to be Given to Service Members During Fleet Week

TDF has partnered with The Community Foundation of New Jersey to obtain 1580 tickets to ten Broadway shows. These tickets will be distributed, at no cost, to members of the United States Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard who will be in New York City during this year’s Fleet Week. 

Video: Ben Has a Ball with Choreo from BAD CINDERELLA Photo
Video: Ben Has a Ball with Choreo from BAD CINDERELLA

In this episode of Dance Captain Dance Attack, watch as Ben goes to the ball and dances to JoAnn M. Hunter's choreography from Bad Cinderella with the help of Dance Captains Dave Schoonover and Robin Masella. Can you keep up?


More Hot Stories For You

Three World Premieres & More Set for New York Theatre Workshop 2023/24 SeasonThree World Premieres & More Set for New York Theatre Workshop 2023/24 Season
Jaquel Spivey to Host the 13th Annual Roger Rees Awards for Excellence in Student PerformanceJaquel Spivey to Host the 13th Annual Roger Rees Awards for Excellence in Student Performance
FAT HAM, TITANIQUE, MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG & More Nominated for 12th Annual Off Broadway Alliance AwardsFAT HAM, TITANIQUE, MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG & More Nominated for 12th Annual Off Broadway Alliance Awards
Video: Watch the Cast of SHUCKED Record the Act 1 FinaleVideo: Watch the Cast of SHUCKED Record the Act 1 Finale

Videos

Video: Ben Has a Ball with Choreo from BAD CINDERELLA Video Video: Ben Has a Ball with Choreo from BAD CINDERELLA
Inside Rehearsals For EVITA at American Repertory Theater Video
Inside Rehearsals For EVITA at American Repertory Theater
Debbie Gibson Looks Back on Her Broadway Performances Video
Debbie Gibson Looks Back on Her Broadway Performances
Watch the Cast of SHUCKED Record the Act 1 Finale Video
Watch the Cast of SHUCKED Record the Act 1 Finale
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU