'The Directors Lab' is Now In Book Form
Playwrights Canada Press is releasing The Directors Lab, edited by Evan Tsitsias, which is modelled after the international program of the same name that fosters the development of stage directors.
After spending ten years in international Directors Lab programs-first in New York and Chicago, then co-founding Directors Lab North in Toronto-Evan has amassed an extensive amount of advice, examples, and notes that prove essential reading for theatre creators and artists across disciplines.
Combined with master classes, breakout sessions, and interviews with established, emerging, and mid-career directors, this manual is an artistic, logistic, and pedagogical exploration into the mechanics of theatre creation through the perspective of a director. Like its namesake, The Directors Lab exposes readers to an exciting and diverse network and collection of writing - with so much useful material, readers become honorary "labbies," ready to leave their own mark on the theatrical landscape!
The book includes a foreword by Anne Cattaneo followed by writing from and interviews with Peter Hinton, Akram Khan, Daniel MacIvor, Morris Panych, Andrea Romaldi, Kat Sandler, Judith Thompson, Vincent de Tourdonnet, and many more.
"This book examines and dissects [directors'] techniques and processes, allowing both emerging and established directors to be inspired by other directors' techniques or reminded of their own or perhaps, even, create a new hybrid," Evan wrote in his introduction. "It is an artistic and logistic exploration into the mechanics of theatre creation through the lens of a director."
For more information, visit https://www.playwrightscanada.com/Books/T/The-Directors-Lab
More on the Directors Lab and Evan Tsitsias:
The Directors Lab was first started at the Lincoln Centre in New York City in 1995 and has since grown to include Directors Lab Chicago, Directors Lab West, Directors Lab Mediterranean, Lab Québec, and Directors Lab: Melbourne. Evan co-founded Directors Lab North in 2011 with Esther Jun and
Elif Işıközlü.
Evan is also the co-founder of World Wide Lab, an International Directors collective. Evan trained at York University, Sheridan College, and has his Professional Training Certificate in Forum Theatre, studying with Augusto Boal in London. He's been nominated for a Dora Award for Outstanding Direction, the John Hirsch Directing Prize, a Tom Hendry Award, and the Herman Voaden National Playwriting Prize. He currently works at Theatre Under the Stars in Houston, Texas, and at the Humphreys School of Musical Theatre.
