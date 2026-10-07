The Dessoff Choirs Season to Open With SYMPHONY IN MOTION

The Dessoff Choirs – led by Music Director Malcolm J. Merriweather – will open its 2026-2027 season with Symphony in Motion on Sunday, November 1, 2026 at 4:00 p.m. at St. Paul & St. Andrew Church.

Dessoff joins the national 250th celebration of the signing of the Declaration of Independence with its November concert featuring Gregg Smith's The Continental Harmonist. This work is based on the music of William Billings, who is considered the first American choral composer.

Conceived in part by Smith as a ballet, the work features a newly created dance sequence by Freddie Moore and Footprints Dance Company. The concert also includes a performance of Stravinsky's Symphony of Psalms, also with a new dance sequence, and a Margaret Bonds world premiere.

Program Information

Symphony in Motion: Gregg Smith, Stravinsky & Margaret Bonds

Sunday, November 1, 2026 at 4:00 p.m.

Location: St. Paul & St. Andrew Church | 263 W 86th St | New York, NY 10024

Link: https://www.dessoff.org/events/symphony-in-motion

Gregg Smith: The Continental Harmonist

Igor Stravinsky: Symphony of Psalms

Margaret Bonds: World Premiere

The Dessoff Choirs

Malcolm J. Merriweather, conductor

Footprints Dance Company

Freddie Moore, choreographer

Elena Belli, piano

Steven Ryan, piano

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