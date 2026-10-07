The Dessoff Choirs Season to Open With SYMPHONY IN MOTION
The performance will take place on Sunday, November 1, 2026 at 4:00 p.m. at St. Paul & St. Andrew Church.
The Dessoff Choirs – led by Music Director Malcolm J. Merriweather – will open its 2026-2027 season with Symphony in Motion on Sunday, November 1, 2026 at 4:00 p.m. at St. Paul & St. Andrew Church.
Dessoff joins the national 250th celebration of the signing of the Declaration of Independence with its November concert featuring Gregg Smith's The Continental Harmonist. This work is based on the music of William Billings, who is considered the first American choral composer.
Conceived in part by Smith as a ballet, the work features a newly created dance sequence by Freddie Moore and Footprints Dance Company. The concert also includes a performance of Stravinsky's Symphony of Psalms, also with a new dance sequence, and a Margaret Bonds world premiere.
Program Information
Symphony in Motion: Gregg Smith, Stravinsky & Margaret Bonds
Sunday, November 1, 2026 at 4:00 p.m.
Location: St. Paul & St. Andrew Church | 263 W 86th St | New York, NY 10024
Link: https://www.dessoff.org/events/symphony-in-motion
Gregg Smith: The Continental Harmonist
Igor Stravinsky: Symphony of Psalms
Margaret Bonds: World Premiere
The Dessoff Choirs
Malcolm J. Merriweather, conductor
Footprints Dance Company
Freddie Moore, choreographer
Elena Belli, piano
Steven Ryan, piano
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