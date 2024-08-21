The Cockettes Nouveau To Return To Joe's Pub In DIRT! SEX! PASSION!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Join the Cockettes Nouveau for a night of Dirt! Sex! Passion! as they return to Joe's Pub for two shows only on Sunday, October 6 at 6pm and 8:30pm.

Tickets are available at publictheater.org.

After their sold-out successful premiere on the Joe's Pub stage last year, the Cockettes Nouveau are bringing a bigger troupe, so watch out Manhattan, here they come again!

Join original Cockette Scrumbly Koldewyn and the new generation of Cockettes Nouveau including Noah Haydon, Birdie Bob Watt, Bonni Suval, Carl Linkhart, Ellie Stokes, Matt Bratko, Steven Satyricon, and Yaadi Erica Richardson for a debaucherous cabaret celebrating the music created by Scrumbly, Link Martin, Martin Worman, Peter Mintun and others.

"Expect a glamorous spin around the world with the Cockettes Nouveau," said producer Dan Karkoska. "We kept many audience favorites and added a lot of new numbers that have not been staged in awhile. We are very excited!"

"This is mostly new material for the Cockettes Nouveau with more collaborations with other members of our troupe!'" said Koldewyn. "I improv on piano with Carl Linkhart, Matt Bratko sings a new song he wrote, Birdie writes new lyrics, Erica Richardson joins us with her killer vocals, I dredged up a new showstopper for Bonni Suval with lyrics from an Angels of Light show by Janice Sukaitis (White Trash Boom-Boom), and we all delve to new depths of depravity and just silly, celebratory fun."

Come see what Jed Ryan from Lavender After Dark, NYC called "Delectably decadent," "Groundbreaking," "A night filled with one priceless vignette after another." "The Cockettes...shocked and delighted the audience...from the opening number right on through to its devilishly funny finale."

A Brief Cockettes History

In 1969, The Cockettes debuted at the Palace Theater in San Francisco with their midnight sensation the Nocturnal Dream Show starring a genderbending, glitter-encrusted, drug-induced theater troupe who took drag and old Hollywood musicals and turned them inside out and upside down, attracting the attention of the American underground culture.

The Cockette's sprawling, kaleidoscopic pantheon of colorful personalities included icons including Hibiscus and Sylvester and was often augmented by special guests, most notably drag superstars Divine and Mink Stole. The Cockettes were ahead of their time, especially in the acceptance of gender fluidity and glittered beards. They changed the face of drag forever. Some of their shows included Pearls Over Shanghai, Tinsel Tarts in a Hot Coma, Vice Palace starring Divine, Hot Greeks, Gone With The Showboat to Oklahoma, and their legendary film Tricia's Wedding.

Although the Cockettes disbanded in 1972, its many members kept the group's spirit alive; in 2009, a theater troupe called the Thrillpeddlers helmed by Russell Blackwood revived Pearls Over Shanghai to rave reviews and a long 22 month run. Playing on the interest already garnered by David Weissman & Bill Weber's The Cockettes documentary released in 2002, interest in this troupe was reawakened and entertained an entirely new and appreciative audience. Over the next decade, The Thrillpeddlers continued recreating Cockettes shows under the watchful eye of the original songwriter and Cockette Scrumbly Koldewyn.

Fifty years later in 2020, they celebrated their Golden 50th Anniversary with an epic, sold-out event featuring many of their classic numbers and a special appearance by cult film icon John Waters at the Victoria Theatre in San Francisco. Additional shows were booked to continue the celebration, but COVID changed those plans.

After Covid, the Cockettes were back with a new generation of performers, some Thrillpeddler veterans and Koldewyn. They sold out multiple shows at Oasis in San Francisco and PianoFight in Oakland. Now rebranded as Cockettes Nouveau, the troupe sold out Joe's Pub last year in New York City and will return on Sunday, October 6 for two shows.

Producer Dan Karkoska, Assistant Director Birdie Bob Watt, and Scrumbly Koldewyn want to continue to spread the word about the Cockettes in San Francisco, New York City, and beyond.