The Cathedral of St. John the Divine Welcomes David Briggs for Improvisations on the Stations of the Cross

The event is on Tuesday, March 28 at 7:30 pm.

Mar. 21, 2023  
The Cathedral of St. John the Divine Welcomes David Briggs for Improvisations on the Stations of the Cross

The Cathedral of St. John the Divine's 2022-2023 season of Great Music in a Great Space continues with a fully improvised recital by Artist in Residence David Briggs on the theme of the Stations of the Cross on Tuesday, March 28 at 7:30 pm, at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, 1047 Amsterdam Avenue (at 112th Street).

David Briggs is widely renowned for his skill as an organ improviser. This performance, taking place in the midst of the season of Lent, will provide a meditative reflection on the somber imagery of Christ's Passion, only days before the Cathedral observes the solemn rites of Good Friday and Easter. Drawing upon centuries of Christian devotional music and symbolism and taking place within the Cathedral's glorious gothic architecture, the recital will usher listeners into a deeper connection with the spirit.

To preview the performance, visit the Cathedral's YouTube channel to watch a special video by David Briggs: https://youtu.be/pZjfgjpUF8U

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Cathedral's website. Student admission is free with valid ID. For more details and information on all the Cathedral's programs and services, visit stjohndivine.org.



