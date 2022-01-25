The Cathedral Of St. John The Divine Celebrates The Music Of J.S. Bach With Online Performance By David Briggs

The Cathedral of St. John the Divine announces an online addition to its Great Music in a Great Space concert series with a performance of J.S. Bach's works for the organ by Cathedral Artist in Residence David Briggs, streaming on the Cathedral's website, YouTube channel, and Facebook page on Tuesday, February 1 at 7:30 pm.

Organ virtuoso David Briggs, Artist in Residence at the Cathedral, has been described by The New York Times as "one of the world's greatest contemporary organists." His February 1 virtual concert will illustrate the huge variety of J.S. Bach's compositional output for the instrument, including two colossal cornerstones of the repertoire: Toccata, Adagio and Fugue in C (BWV 564) and Prelude and Fugue in E flat (BWV 552), as well as the incredible Ricercare à Six (from the Musical Offering) and four Chorale Preludes, illustrating Bach's huge prowess in always creating something out-of-the-box, even when using pre-existing compositional templates.

The performance will be streamed on the Cathedral's website, Facebook page, and YouTube channel. No tickets or advance reservations are needed to view the video, which will premiere on February 1.

For more details and information on all the Cathedral's programs and services, visit stjohndivine.org.

PROGRAM

Johann Sebastian Bach (1685 - 1750)

Toccata, Adagio and Fugue in C, BWV 564

Ricercare à Six (from the Musical Offering), BWV 1079

Four Chorale Preludes:

Wir glauben all an einem Gott, BWV 740

Wo soll ich fliehen hin, BWV 694

Vater unser im Himmelreich, BWV 737

Valet will ich dir geben, BWV 736

Prelude and Fugue in E flat, BWV 552

David Briggs is an internationally renowned organist whose performances are acclaimed for their musicality, virtuosity, and ability to excite and engage audiences of all ages. Consistently ranked as one of the finest organists of his generation, David's extensive repertoire spans five centuries. He has also become one of the foremost organ transcribers of symphonic works, thereby giving listeners the opportunity to experience the organ in a new way. He has transcribed orchestral compositions by Schubert, Tchaikovsky, Elgar, Bruckner, Ravel, and Bach, as well as Mahler's Second, Third, Fourth, Fifth, Sixth, and Eighth symphonies.

Described as "an intrepid improviser" by Michael Barone, host of American Public Media's Pipedreams, David performs more than 50 concerts a year at international venues, teaches performance at Cambridge University, frequently serves on international organ competition juries, and gives master classes at colleges and conservatories across the U.S. and Europe.

David is also a prolific composer whose works range from full scale oratorios to works for solo instruments. He has recorded two DVDs and 37 CDs, many of which include his own compositions and transcriptions. David is currently Artist in Residence at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York City. For more information, please visit david-briggs.org.