The Catalyst Quartet Will Perform a Concert at The Morris-Jumel Mansion Next Week

GatherNYC, the revolutionary concert series known for its welcoming weekly Sunday concerts featuring NYC's top classical artists, celebrated its 50th concert on Sunday, May 23 in a new venue, the Morris-Jumel Mansion. The sold-out show featured the singer/songwriter/cellist Laufey, named this year's "Best New Artist" at the Icelandic Music Awards, as well as Moth Grand Slam winner, storyteller Marc L. Abbott.

he series continues for four more Sundays through June 20, outdoors at the Morris-Jumel Mansion, Manhattan's oldest surviving house. Each concert features a different musical act, as well as a brief spoken word performance and a collective celebration of silence.



"We are thrilled with the turnout and reaction to the first live concert we've presented in 15 months" says one of GatherNYC's Artistic Directors, cellist Laura Metcalf. "The joy and gratitude was palpable - people were thrilled to be able to gather safely together to enjoy the experience."



"We couldn't have imagined a more idyllic setting for our return to in-person concerts. The Morris-Jumel Mansion and the surrounding park is a beautiful oasis in upper Manhattan, and we are so excited to welcome guests to this special place," says the series' other Artistic Director, guitarist Rupert Boyd.

Upcoming Lineup:

May 23: Laufey - singer/songwriter/cellist, winner of Icelandic Music Awards "Best New Artist"



May 30: Catalyst Quartet - Grammy-winning string quartet



June 6: Empire Wild - genre-bending mixed ensemble, winners of the 2020 Concert Artists Guild Competition



June 13: Boyd Meets Girl, cello + guitar duo, with Guilherme Andreas, flute



June 20: Musicians from the New York Philharmonic





Premium patio seating is available with the purchase of a 5-concert season pass ($80 for one person; $120 for a pair).



Lawn seating is free, but capacity is limited and reservations are required. No outside chairs are permitted with lawn seating, only blankets.



Online health screening is required for all visitors with no exceptions. All concert-goers over the age of two are required to remain masked and socially distanced from other groups during the performance, regardless of prior vaccination status, as per current NYC Parks and Morris-Jumel Mansion programming guidelines.



In case of rain, concerts will be moved indoors with EXTREMELY limited capacity.



Reservations and further information is available at www.GatherNYC.org



