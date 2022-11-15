The Canticum Novum Singers And Maestro Harold Rosenbaum Present Concerts Celebrating Their 50th And Final Season
Repertoire for both concerts will be Benjamin Britten's Ceremony of Carols and contemporary composer David Lang's Pulitzer Prize-winning The Little Match Girl Passion.
Harold Rosenbaum, Conductor and Artistic Director of The Canticum Novum Singers, has announced the first two performances of their 2022-23 New York City and Westchester concert season, which will be The Canticum Novum Singers' 50th and final season.
Concert # 1. Sunday, December 11 @ 3 PM, St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 68 Bedford Road in Katonah, NY.
Concert #2. Saturday, December 17 @ 2 PM, St. Ignatius of Antioch Episcopal Church,
552 West End Avenue at 87th Street in Manhattan.
Britten's joyous cantata, Ceremony of Carols, composed in 1942, is among the most popular works of Christmas music across the English-speaking world and even beyond. In another sense, however, it represented something new. In this work, Britten balanced a neo-medieval impulse with his own modern sound worlds. The Little Match Girl Passion is a choral work by David Lang, based on the 1845 Hans Christian Andersen story, The Little Match Girl. It is influenced by Johann Sebastian Bach's St Matthew Passion (1727).
Tickets for December 11 are $20; $10 for students 25 and under, available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2209643®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fcvi.yapsody.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.
Tickets for December 17 are $30; $10 for students 25 and under, available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2209643®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fcvi.yapsody.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.
Called "an elite chorus" by The New York Times, The Canticum Novum Singers is now in its 50th season under the direction of Harold Rosenbaum. The choir has achieved both national and international recognition for its stylistic versatility, vocal blend, and expressive range. The ensemble has presented dozens of World, American, and New York premieres by composers ranging from Handel, J.C. Bach, Fauré, and Bruckner, to Harbison, Berio, Schnittke, Rorem, Schickele and George Benjamin.
Visit them at http://www.canticumnovum.org and see their special 50th anniversary online celebration at https://www.canticumnovum.org/anniversary-CN.html.
Their concerts and events are made possible, in part, by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature.
