The 'Broadwaysted' Podcast Welcomes NEWSIES, BEAUTIFUL, THE FLAMINGO KID Star Ben Fankhauser

This week, the Broadwaysted Crew is inviting you back in time to join the audience of "Broadwaysted Live!" at the special evening brought to you by TodayTix Presents and the Broadway Podcast Network on November 14th, 2019!

We had so much fun sharing some Rum Punch, Vodka Punch, and lots of laughs with #FriendoftheShow Ben Fankhauser at the WeWork Building in NYC! In this episode, Bryan asks Ben a difficult set of "Would You Rather?" questions before Game Master Kimberly leads everyone through the newly-named game "Meown" where the audience sings songs and we try to guess what they are singing.

Ben also navigates his way through "Kevin's Corner" where he forms an epic Broadway rap group and then Kimberly introduces the game "Riff Raff" where we role play Broadway performer First Dates using Lights of Broadway Show Cards. We loved sharing this evening with the live audience so we're thrilled to also be able to bring it to you!

If you are looking for the fastest, easiest, and most affordable way to get all your tickets for Broadway and Off-Broadway shows, comedy, concerts, dance, and more, be sure to check out TodayTix! If you go to TodayTix.com/Broadwaysted and use the code BROADWAYSTED, you'll get $10 off your first purchase! So download the TodayTix app or visit TodayTix.com for all the best theatre tickets in NYC, London, and many major cities around the country!

Photo Credit: Sydney Goodwin

Listen to the episode here:

About the Show : Join the hilarious happy hour antics on Broadwaysted every Tuesday as the Brightest Stars of Broadway have a few drinks, play a few games, and share a lot of laughs with host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, and Game Master Kimberly Schmidt.

The recipe is simple. We take a generous pour of Delightful, Delicious, and Delovely featured show segments like "What Have You Seen This Week," "Stage Door Stories," and "Tuesdays in the Corner with Kevin"--mix in a few original games created by our resident Game Master Kimberly--and top it off with a healthy serving of Bryan's Pun-tastic Ponderings. What you get is a podcast filled to the brim with laughs, insight into the NYC Theatre Scene, and a hangover-free cocktail hour with your favorite stars.

Since May of 2016, Broadwaysted has released over 100 episodes and their growing #FriendsoftheShow guest list includes Broadway Legends, Fan Favorites, Fresh Faces, and a whole lot of Newsies,

Follow and Subscribe to Broadwaysted free on iTunes to join the fun every Tuesday!





Related Articles