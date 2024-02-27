The Broadway Maven Student Seminar is Now Accepting Sumissions

The Broadway Maven Student Seminar is now accepting applications for a scholarship program aimed at full-time students ages 16-26. Successful participants will receive a $500 stipend, a certificate of achievement, and four invitations to Broadway shows at The Hayes Theatre. The program emphasizes the history and theory of Broadway music, with applications considered on a rolling basis.

Participants will engage in two weekly 30-minute courses over two months, focusing on Broadway's history and music theory. Broadway Maven David Benkof will cover the evolution of Broadway, while music educator Mateo Chavez Lewis will integrate music theory with Broadway music. The seminar includes eight sessions, held every Sunday in April and May 2024 from 2 pm to 3:30 pm Eastern Time.

To complete the program, students must attend at least seven sessions, participate in discussions, complete video homework, and submit a final project. Rewards include a $500 stipend, invitations to Broadway shows at The Hayes Theatre, and a certificate of achievement.

For questions, contact DavidBenkof@gmail.com. Details at TheBroadwayMaven.com/student-seminar.