The Broadway Green Alliance Is Sponsoring a Textile Drive In November

The Broadway Green Alliance (BGA) is sponsoring a textile drive on Wednesday, November 6th from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. in Duffy Square (46th Street between 7th Avenue and Broadway in Times Square). The collection drive is open to all shows, theatres, industry members, and fans in a collaborative effort to make cleaning out your theatre or your closet a greener experience.

Past textile drive efforts garnered donations from the casts and crew of Broadway shows, numerous costume shops and theatre related businesses, as well as theatre patrons on their way to Wednesday matinees.

Wearable Collections, a NYC based company focused on keeping clothing, textiles, and shoes out of landfills while generating funds for charities, will repurpose or recycle the donations. We can accept all used and clean clothing including shoes, sneakers, and hats, as well as household items such as linens, towels, handbags, and belts. We cannot accept carpeting, rugs, bath mats, comforters, pillows, large luggage, and scraps of any kind.

Industry members unable to attend the event are welcome to drop off their textiles at the re-fashioNYC bin in the Lounge of the Actors' Equity Association at 165 West 46th Street (4th Floor, Sky Lobby).





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You