The Andersons Play Hoagy Carmichael at Symphony Space's Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theater

The Andersons will play Hoagy Carmichael on Sunday, December 22nd at Symphony Space's Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theater.

Peter and Will Anderson will present the genius of the American songwriter and entertainer Hoagy Carmichael, with an entertaining narrative, captivating video presentation, and live music with their sextet. Songs will include "Stardust," "Georgia on My Mind," "Heart and Soul," and "The Nearness of You."

Identical twins, Juilliard graduates, and Washington D.C. natives Peter and Will Anderson have headlined at The Blue Note, Jazz at Lincoln Center, The Kennedy Center, New Orleans Jazz Festival, live on Garrison Keillor’s Prairie Home Companion, and can be heard on the Grammy-winning soundtrack of HBO’s Boardwalk Empire with Vince Giordano’s Nighthawks.

Peter and Will received a 2014 Drama Desk nomination for their Off-Broadway Show, Le Jazz Hot (one of eight of their productions at 59E59 Theaters), and are 2018 Bistro Award winners.

Performers

Peter Anderson - clarinet, tenor and soprano saxophone

Will Anderson - clarinet, flute, alto saxophone

Molly Ryan - vocals

Rossano Sportiello - piano

Alex Raderman - drum set

Paul Gill - acoustic bass