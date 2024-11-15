News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

The Andersons Play Hoagy Carmichael at Symphony Space's Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theater

The performance is on Sunday, December 22nd.

By: Nov. 15, 2024
The Andersons Play Hoagy Carmichael at Symphony Space's Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theater Image
The Andersons will play Hoagy Carmichael on Sunday, December 22nd at Symphony Space's Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theater.

Peter and Will Anderson will present the genius of the American songwriter and entertainer Hoagy Carmichael, with an entertaining narrative, captivating video presentation, and live music with their sextet. Songs will include "Stardust," "Georgia on My Mind," "Heart and Soul," and "The Nearness of You." 

Identical twins, Juilliard graduates, and Washington D.C. natives Peter and Will Anderson have headlined at The Blue Note, Jazz at Lincoln Center, The Kennedy Center, New Orleans Jazz Festival, live on Garrison Keillor’s Prairie Home Companion, and can be heard on the Grammy-winning soundtrack of HBO’s Boardwalk Empire with Vince Giordano’s Nighthawks.

Peter and Will received a 2014 Drama Desk nomination for their Off-Broadway Show, Le Jazz Hot (one of eight of their productions at 59E59 Theaters), and are 2018 Bistro Award winners.

Performers

Peter Anderson - clarinet, tenor and soprano saxophone
Will Anderson - clarinet, flute, alto saxophone
Molly Ryan - vocals
Rossano Sportiello - piano
Alex Raderman - drum set
Paul Gill - acoustic bass





