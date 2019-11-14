The Anderson Brothers Presents A JAZZY CHRISTMAS
Twin brothers and Juilliard graduates Peter & Will Anderson swing the songs of the holidays with their six-piece ensemble featuring vocalist Molly Ryan.
Songs will include "White Christmas," "Linus and Lucy," "Let it Snow," and "Have a Merry Little Christmas," featuring a historical narration and video presentation.
For tickets CLICK HERE.
Born and raised in Washington D.C., the Andersons have headlined at The Blue Note, Jazz at Lincoln Center, The Kennedy Center, New Orleans Jazz Festival, live on Garrison Keillor's Prairie Home Companion, and can be heard on the Grammy-winning soundtrack of HBO's Boardwalk Empire with Vince Giordano's Nighthawks. Vanity Fair magazine listed their debut album alongside Miles Davis in "Four New Releases to Make You Love Jazz," and the Washington Post called their music "imaginatively unfolding in ways that consistently bring a fresh perspective to classic jazz." Peter and Will received a 2014 Drama Desk nomination for their Off-Broadway Show, Le Jazz Hot, and were 2018 Bistro Award winners.
Box Office: 2537 Broadway @ 95th St NYC / Call: (212) 864-5400. Visit: https://www.symphonyspace.org/events/vp-the-andersons-present-a-jazzy-christmas
