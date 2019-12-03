The Ally Coalition Announces Giving Tuesday Campaign

The Ally Coalition has announced a two end of the year ways to give back, with a Giving Tuesday campaign supporting LAMBDA Legal [details here] and a Holiday Auction supporting nonprofits such as New Alternatives, Ruth Ellis Center, One N Ten, Safe Place For Youth, Sacramento LGBT Center, Transgender Law Center, Black LGBTQIA+, Youthcare Washington, amongst others, kicking off tomorrow and running through December 12. The holiday auction will include Ally Coalition memorabilia from past tours, events and prior Talent Shows - check out here.

2019 has been The Ally Coalitions' biggest year to date, giving direct financial donations to 27 different organizations focused on supporting at risk LGBTQ youth, with over $80k donated to nonprofits like New Alternatives, Action Network, Calm Charity, Callen-Lorde Community Health Center, Safe Place for Youth, One N Ten, Boston Area Rape Center, Ruth Ellis Center, and The Campaign for Southern Equality, amongst others.



Along with another incredible collection of talent for this year's Talent Show, The Ally Coalition partnered with Microsoft, St. Vincent and GLAAD during World Pride to create the 'Feel The Pride' instillation and interactive soundscape, to support The Equality Act - the two-week pop-up space additionally supported workshops and panel discussions. The Ally Coalition additionally partnered with Bombas, Etsy, InstaCart, supported Frank Turner's Lost Evenings Festival, Shadow Of The City Festival, went out on tour with Mitski, Sleater-Kinney, Greyson Chance, Lucy Dacus, PVRIS, Low Cut Connie, Lovelytheband, Julia Nunes and Mongol Horde.



Last month The Ally Coalition secured placements for 16 young LGBTQ leaders to take in the American Express Leadership Academy Partnership. American Express and the Center for Creative Leadership brought together 72 emerging social purpose leaders together in New York, focusing on tackling LGBTQ issues.



The Ally Coalition will celebrate on December 12 with their Sixth Annual Talent Show at Town Hall in New York City featuring performances from Bleachers, Dixie Chicks, Jason Isbell & many more.

Founded in 2013 by Jack Antonoff (Bleachers, FUN.) and fashion designer Rachel Antonoff, The Ally Coalition is committed to bettering the lives of LGBTQ youth through tours, social media campaigns and collaborative partnerships, providing critical support for grassroots non-profit organizations. With The Ally Coalitions' unique connection to the entertainment industry, the artists they partner with use their platforms to raise awareness of the systemic inequalities facing the LGBTQ population and activates prominent members of the creative community and their fan bases to engage with these issues in meaningful and impactful ways.



The Ally Coalition uses its outreach to connect music fans to advocacy experts and regional partners to create change at the local level, allowing fans to donate their time, money and voices to champion political and social change, helping expand and protect LGBTQ rights.

