The Adelphi Orchestra to Present CELEBRATION OF THE ROMANTICS

The Adelphi Orchestra will continue its 68th Season of "Music for All" with a "Celebration of the Romantics" with two performances:

Saturday, March 5th at 2:00 PM, Broadway Presbyterian Church, NYC

Sunday, March 13th at 2:00 PM, Fair Lawn Community Theater, Fair Lawn NJ

The concert is under the baton of maestro Jason Tramm and features cello virtuoso Leland Ko, (A prize winner of the 2021 Adelphi Orchestra Competition) in Elgar's Concerto for Cello in E minor, Op. 85. Also on the program is Mendelssohn's "The Fair Melusina" Overture and Brahms: Symphony no 3 in F major. The March 13th concert has been made possible in part by a grant administered by the Bergen County Department of Parks, Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs from funds granted by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts and co-sponsored by the borough of Fair Lawn. The orchestra is offering our audiences Livestream in addition to an in-person audience experience this season. Visit AdelphiOrchestra.org for more information.

Tickets

Suggested Donation $25, Students $5

Visit https://www.adelphiorchestra.org/celebrateromantics to purchase tickets