The 7th Annual Washington Heights Jazz Festival Opens This Week

The 7th Annual Washington Heights Jazz Festival is set to take place from October 31st - November 3rd and promises to be a vibrant celebration of jazz music, featuring an impressive lineup of sixteen bands and over 60 talented musicians. This four-day event will showcase the best of New York City's jazz scene, reflecting the rich cultural diversity of Upper Manhattan.



Festival-goers can look forward to captivating performances from an array of artists, including Aimée Allen, Steve Slagle, Dave Stryker, Vanisha Gould, and the Manuel Valera Trio. Highlighting the festival will be Meg Okura, the winner of the 2024 Jazz WaHi Composition Competition, alongside Chidiebere Emmanuel, Rachel Therrien's Latin Jazz Project, The Latin Soul Party, and Louise Rogers' Jazz for Kids. The lineup also features Anette Aguilar's String Beans, Shareef Clayton, and many more.



The Washington Heights Jazz Festival not only showcases exceptional talent but also serves as a platform for community engagement and cultural exchange. With performances taking place in various local venues, the festival aims to bring together jazz lovers of all ages and backgrounds, fostering a sense of unity through music.



"We are thrilled to bring together such a diverse group of musicians and celebrate the rich jazz heritage of Washington Heights," said Louise Rogers, Artistic Director. "This festival is a testament to the vibrant arts community in our neighborhood and the power of jazz to connect us all."



For more information about the festival lineup, venues, and ticket details, please visit the official website: https://www.jazzwahi.org/jazz-fest/.



Join us for an unforgettable experience as we celebrate jazz in all its forms at the 7th Annual Washington Heights Jazz Festival!