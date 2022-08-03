The 1975 Announced Madison Square Garden, November 7, 2022

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. and Live Nation has announced that The 1975 will bring their "At Their Very Best" tour to Madison Square Garden on Monday, November 7 at 7:00PM, marking the band's second headlining performance at The World's Most Famous Arena.

The "At Their Very Best" tour will celebrate The 1975's forthcoming, highly anticipated fifth studio album, "Being Funny In A Foreign Language," out on October 14. The 1975's previous album, "Notes On A Conditional Form," became the band's fourth consecutive number one album in the UK and Australia. The 1975 was named NME's "Band of the Decade" in 2020 following 2017 and 2019 BRIT Awards for "Best Group."



Chase cardholders will have advance access to tickets from Thursday, August 4 at 10:00AM ET through Saturday, August 6 at 10:00PM ET via Ticketmaster.com. Tickets for the November 7 show will go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 12 at noon via Ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available in person beginning on Saturday, August 13 at The Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre box offices.