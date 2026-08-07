Video: Jeremy O. Harris Directs Carly Rae Jepsen 'Don't Leave Me On The Dance Floor' Music Video

Carly Rae Jepsen has dropped “Don’t Leave Me on the Dance Floor.” Pulled from her forthcoming 24-track double album Day and Night, it’s the first song she’s released from the “night.” She wrote the track with producers CJ Baran and Arthur Besnainou.

Playwright/actor/screenwriter Jeremy O. Harris makes his music video directorial debut with “Don’t Leave Me on the Dance Floor.” Harris came to prominence with Slave Play, which received 12 Tony nominations. He is also an actor (The Sweet East, Gossip Girl, Emily in Paris). Alden Ehrenreich – who won a Tony for his role in Becky Shaw and has appeared in such films as Solo: A Star Wars Story and Oppenheimer – stars alongside Jepsen in the video. After a gut-wrenching phone call with a lover, played by actress Olivia Washington, we find him in a dance hall where he begins to dance for a sparse audience. Carly Rae Jespen previously starred on Broadway in Cinderella in 2014, opposite Fran Dresher. See photos from the production!

Carly Rae Jepsen - Don’t Leave Me on the Dance Floor (Official Music Video)" width="356">

“With every song on Day and Night Carly, our last modern bard, has turned complex stories into a jaunty pop smash while also mining the joys and pains of loving and being loved as adult now,” says Jeremy O. Harris. “I feel so lucky that Alden and Olivia were here to play a couple on the brink in the first of Carly’s night tracks, the song made me think of my relationship and so many others in this bleak moment in history who despite it all aren’t abandoning their partner on the dance floor but working it out together.”

Following the September 18 release of Day and Night via Interscope Records, Jepsen will headline NYC’s All Things Go Festival on Sunday, September 27 – her first live performance of 2026. Pre-order/pre-save Day and Night HERE.



Photo Credit: Vince Aung

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